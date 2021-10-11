the second sushi store in France threatened with disappearance

The group is in receivership proceedings. He must present, Thursday, October 14, his continuation plan.

It is the number two in the delivery of sushi in France that could disappear. According to information from the Sunday Journal (JDD), Planet Sushi could be liquidated this Thursday, October 14. Indeed, the president of the company, Siben N’Ser, must present his continuation plan to the commercial court of Nanterre to try to save his group and its 18 restaurants in its own right, out of the fifty that the brand has with its franchisees. Groupe Planet Sushi was placed in bankruptcy proceedings in February 2020.

The company thus specifies that the prosecution is considering a conversion of the receivership into compulsory liquidation but that the commercial court has not yet made its decision. Founded in 1998, the company employs nearly 350 people. “I will fight to the end,” says JDD Siben N’Ser. “I am amazed that they are considering liquidating us and threatening 350 jobs while we are recovering, that we have overhauled our management.”





A flawed plan?

The business manager also claims to have “covered [ses] current charges “and” signed six new franchise contracts “, while having” garnered 2.5 million euros in profit in the first half “.

However, the prosecution considers the plan put forward by Planet Sushi to be incomplete. It must be said that the company has accumulated a liability of more than 16 million euros, carried by about 600 creditors, details the JDD.

