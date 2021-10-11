The song Imagine by John Lennon is 50 years old, and its message is less simplistic than it seems – West-France evening edition

Correspondence, Brice MICLET

It is one of the most famous songs in the world, an ode to peace and universality. Conceived by John Lennon was released on October 11, 1971, just fifty years ago. However, its simplistic message masks a larger and more complex process than it first appears.

The first piano chords are easily recognizable. The song Conceived by John Lennon is undoubtedly one of the most famous in the history of modern music, still resounding, fifty years after its release, in minds and homes around the world. However, it is also the target of many criticisms, and this since its first broadcasts. Its apparent naivety, first of all, has always bothered its detractors who castigate an opportunistic and hypocritical message. In the song, John Lennon says this famous line: “Imagine no possessions / I wonder if you can” (“Imagine there is no possession / I wonder if you can do it”). When you live in a very luxurious house a hundred kilometers west of London, alternating with the splendor of Manhattan hotels, this can raise some questions.

Thinking in stages

When it was released on October 11, 1971, Conceived has been a hit in the United States. His call for peace was echoed in particular in the demonstrations against the Vietnam War which were still raging in 1971. But in England, the homeland of its author, its success was much more mixed. It was not until 1975, at the end of the conflict, then in 1981, the year of the assassination of John Lennon, that she reached the top of the charts in his country of origin. Without ever silencing the critics. If the latter can be understood, it is however necessary to return to the origins of the composition ofConceived, in the context of his writing, to understand its scope.

John Lennon and his partner Yoko Ono, here on May 17, 1971 in Cannes. (Photo: AFP archives)

First of all, Conceived released on the ex-Beatles second solo album. It’s the opening song, the one that gives the record its name. After the Beatles’ separation in 1970, John Lennon quickly embarked on a spiritual and esoteric journey, supported by his companion, artist Yoko Ono. In recent years, a political awareness has been born in him, a desire to concretely influence the social issues that animate his time.





But in order to get his radical message across, he must raise awareness. Rather than sending a frontal and direct message to the world, he prefers to think in stages. It was his friend Dick Gregory, an American actor and activist, who inspired him to make this decision. “If you want to have a car, make sure you have the keys to the car first”, he would have whispered. In other words, before going for it, start.

This life-size statue of John Lennon sitting on a bench was unveiled on October 8, 2021 on Carnaby Street, London. A work by the American-British sculptor Lawrence Holofcener, entitled “Imagine”, in homage to the most famous song of the former Beatles. (Photo: Tolga Akmen / AFP)

The start of a change

We must therefore start gently. This, in John Lennon’s mind, is what Conceived : a starting point. His lyrics are largely inspired by a poem by Yoko Ono written in 1964, Cloud Piece (she will also be credited as the song’s co-author in 2017). To create a world made of peace and harmony, we must first imagine it, project it to ourselves, and therefore imagine it. Hence the trivial, simplistic and a little naive aspect of this song. Hence its refined musical structure, almost similar to a children’s rhyme. Then the message can get through.

It is no coincidence that the second single from the album is Power To The People, with a much more concrete message: “A million workers working for nothing / You better give them what they really own” (“A million workers working for nothing / You better give them what they are really owed”), John Lennon chanted there. No coincidence either that the title appears on the disc Gimme Some Truth, rant denouncing the excesses of President Nixon and his administration.

The message ofConceived is therefore neither an end in itself nor an example to follow or an injunction. It is the start of a change, a simple basis for thinking about the future. Its worldwide success has eclipsed this aspect. But fifty years later, there is still time to recall it in order to better understand its significance.