The Spaniards cry scandal after Mbappé’s goal

The second French goal, synonymous with victory in the League of Nations final against Spain, raised questions and annoyance on the other side of the Pyrenees.

Special Envoy in Milan

The question occupied all the post-match discussions between French and Spanish journalists on Sunday evening in San Siro. Was Kylian Mbappé offside when he scored the France team’s second goal in the second half? If so, why the very experienced Anthony Taylor finally, after using the VAR, confirmed his decision to the chagrin of the Roja players, very unhappy after the meeting. “The second goal seemed offside, hissed Sergio Busquets, angry. Mbappé was offside, but the referee said that Eric (Garcia) had tried to play the ball, which canceled offside. The action must be intentional and Eric just wants to cut the trajectory, he does not miss his control. ” Questioned at the microphone of Cadena Cope, the defender in question did not hide his dismay. “The referee tells me that as I touch her with the sole, I intend to play the ball and he explains to me that I should have not intervened and that is the rule. It is an action which is clearly offside and where the defenders cannot avoid playing. ”

Read alsoThe notes of the Blues after Spain-France: Benzema magistral, Lloris and Pogba monstrous

Tackle and intentionality

The image of the French striker, launched in depth by Theo Hernandez, is unequivocal when he starts his race: he is offside. But on this action, the man in black believes that the Spanish defender, by tackling, intentionally deflects the ball and therefore puts Kylian Mbappé back into play. Clearly, if Eric Garcia had not touched the ball and left the Frenchman in this position, the offside would have been called. Easy to say after the fact, much more delicate in the middle of a game for a rule that does not facilitate the work of defenders.





An incomprehensible interpretation of VAR on a new and ridiculous offside rule. Marca

However, questions remain. On the pictures, it’s hard to say if Eric Garcia really deviates from the trajectory or just skims the ball … For about thirty seconds, the English referee trusted his assistants in charge of watching the action before validating the goal, based on the rules and considering that Garcia had put Mbappé in play. An action that will not fail to cause cause in Spain on Monday.

After the final whistle, the Madrid sports daily Marca has also chosen to make his headline on this game and a very clear title – “They screw up football” – and evokes a “Incomprehensible interpretation of VAR on a new and ridiculous offside rule.” “Injustice”, writes the Catalan sports daily Sport. “A great Spanish team falls against France in a scandalous way on an offside goal from Mbappé.” Its competitor Mundo Deportivo talks about “Varapalo” (“hard blow”) in a pun with the VAR.

SEE ALSO – “Coming back to the selection and winning makes me very happy”: Karim Benzema is delighted with France’s victory in the League of Nations