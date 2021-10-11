the spherical tire of the future imagined with Citroën

The faithful tire of our cars could one day evolve to the point of changing shape. The firm Goodyear is working on a concept of spherical tire baptized Eagle 360 the first evolution of which was presented in 2016.

The project has undergone changes since then and returns in a second generation which was presented at the same time as the Citroën Skate, an exploration of the urban mobility of tomorrow in the form of a versatile robotic platform.

Citroën Skate

The new spherical tire, which remains a concept, has many advantages over a conventional tire. It allows lateral movement, operates without air, which will eliminate the need to monitor pressure and eliminate the risk of punctures, and wears less quickly thanks to a tread that is four times the size, allowing for less frequent replacement.





Goodyear Eagle 360 ​​Spherical Tire

Goodyear also indicates that the combination of the internal rigid structure and the external flexible tread contributes to reducing energy losses and rolling resistance with beneficial effects for the range of an electric vehicle.

In addition, the structure with hexagonal grooves of the spherical tire ensures constant grip whatever the direction of travel.

For the moment, the Goodyear Eagle 360 ​​remains a concept with no short-term commercial aim. The collaboration with Citroën follows that which had been carried out for the creation of the concept Citroën 19_19 in 2019.