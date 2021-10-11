the trial of the Nice supporters postponed

Zapping Goal! Football club OM: top 10 most capped players in history

AFP learned from the public prosecutor’s office on Monday that the trial of the five Nice supporters who invaded the pitch during the match against OM on August 22 was postponed to February. They were to appear on Monday. Their trial is postponed due to the overload of the hearing, according to Nice-Matin. In the meantime, the defendants have been kept under judicial supervision with the obligation not to attend sports grounds.

The supporter who had kicked in the direction of Dimitri Payet, tried on September 22, received a one-year suspended prison sentence and five years of stadium ban. The supporter accused of having sent a Nazi salute will be tried on Wednesday for “apologizing for a crime against humanity”.

As for the match, it will be replayed on October 27 on neutral ground in Troyes. OGC Nice having been deprived of 1 point.



