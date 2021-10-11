Theo betrayed, breaks up with Marta following Naël’s lie – Here it all begins October 14, 2021 (episode 249) | Here it all begins

Discover the detailed summary of Here it all begins season 2 in advance episode 249 broadcast on Thursday, October 14, 2021 (TF1). Hortense decided to investigate Zacharie with Mehdi and Eliott.



The complete recap of the ITC soap opera of the 10/14/2021 episode with the #IciToutCommence spoilers in preview, everything you need to know.

Here It All Begins Episode 249 broadcast on TF1 on Thursday, October 14, 2021





Rose announces to Marta that she called the town hall… and that she knows that she is not Naël’s mother. Marta remains in her position and confesses nothing.

Enzo tells Deva that Tom told him she didn’t dare give him a wind. Deva doesn’t dare tell the truth.

Marta finds Theo and Charlene in the garden of the institute: she says that Rose wanted to keep Naël a little before being separated from him. Theo and Charlene feel that Marta is a bit shy.

Teyssier asks Mehdi to repeat this sentence “Landiras is better than me. I do not come close to him ”. He tells him to let himself be guided by the master.

Mehdi confesses to Hortense that he still does not feel Zacharie, he is hiding something. Hortense offers to investigate.

Theo shows Marta the lease of the apartment, the file has been accepted because Constance and Emmanuel have acted as guarantors. Marta reacts unexpectedly, she’s not really excited. Marta says it’s too much, everything happens quickly… she needs to think. Theo answers him the next time think about it before that will prevent you from hurting people.





Enzo tells Tom he’s a jackal and a real myth. Tom tells Enzo that he doesn’t trust him so he’d rather listen than what he wants. Enzo decided to go wild on social media under every video of Tom. It’s Charlene who warns him.

Marta teaches a lesson with Clotilde Armand in the early years. Jasmine asks Marta where is Naël? She asks him if she is going to raise him with Theo… Kelly says it’s a good idea. Marta tells Jasmine that Naël is not her son… and she leaves the class. Jasmine tells Clotilde what Marta has just said… Clotilde explains that she will take care of it.

Hortense asks Zacharie if his eyes are better, he says it’s the first time he’s missed steps on the stairs. Hortense tells Mehdi that he has changed his version. Then, Hortense and Mehdi research the chef in Dubai for whom Landiras worked… .the concern is that he died 6 months ago of a heart attack. Eliott is taken in the confidence, he will investigate too.

Rose comes to see Marta in her room because Clotilde has told her what’s going on. Marta admits that she lied because she is afraid of never having children. Marta saw a gynecologist and was diagnosed with endometriosis.

Here everything starts in advance episode 249 of October 14, 2021: Marta loses Theo







Rose said to Marta, “If you want a family, you’ll have it. There is no fatality “.

Rose tells her about her daughter Tess whom she lost at 8 months of pregnancy, she really believed that she would never recover. Rose doesn’t judge Marta.

Enzo and Tom are ready to come to grips with it, Deva steps in and says it’s true, she doesn’t want to date him.

Jasmine tells Theo what happened in class with Marta. He then finds Marta in the gardens and considers that she has been kidding ** him. Marta apologizes… but Theo is pissed off. Marta gives her explanation, Theo says that Naël does not need a “poor girl who invents a life”.

Theo ends up telling Marta that it’s over between them, he doesn’t want to see her anymore.

To be continued the summary Here it all begins episode 250 from Friday 15 October 2021.

