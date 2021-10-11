Good plan news There will be PS5s in stock this week, find out where

The restockings have multiplied lately, but the popularity of the console is such that they are not enough to meet the demand. But more restockings of the new Play are apparently slated for this week and here’s where.

The dearth of PlayStation 5 continues, but restockings are becoming more and more frequent. As a reminder, it is due to the lack of components and in particular of semiconductors that the PS5 is absent from the shelves of usual retailers. And unfortunately, it is not alone, since the Xbox Series X and graphics cards are also included in the products affected by this global shortage.

PS5 stocks: new stocks at normal prices?

The new generation consoles will surely be remembered for the lasting shortage that accompanies them. It is still possible to find it, but at much higher prices. And if you want to get it in a “legit” way and without paying more than 800 €, you will have to be both patient and responsive, and have a little help.

For the patient side, we trust you, for the little help, we are here for that! And this week, restocking rumors highlight the merchants that we will discuss below.

PS5s are available at Rakuten, but the prices are high

PlayStation 5: the next possible restocking

This week, rumors speak of restocking of the famous console at several merchants:

Possible PS5s at Amazon

Amazon France which could put some stocks online this week! Be careful, however, because Amazon generally reserves its stocks for Amazon Prime members. If you are not a member of this service, which for € 49.99 per year gives you access to delivery in less than a day and to Prime Video, you can start a

30 day free trial to make sure you have access to the upcoming PS5 sale. So here are the steps to follow:

be an Amazon Prime member or subscribe to 30 day free trial (nothing is taken during this free trial, just unsubscribe before the end of the 30 days to pay nothing)

there are stocks when the message “Currently unavailable” is missing. All you have to do is click on “Add to your list” to purchase the machine. Previous sales on Amazon did not have the yellow and orange add to cart or purchase buttons: you had to click on the add to the list to get the PS5.

Check PS5 inventory at Amazon.fr

PS5 this week at Micromania

Micromania is expected to offer PS5s again. As usual with Micromania, this is often a pack including the console with accessories such as camera, additional controller or gaming headset. Micromania also generally has Digital Edition consoles (therefore, without a disc player) and sold alone without anything extra whose stocks generally last more than an hour, which leaves a little time to buy.





Check PS5 stocks at Micromania

PS5s on Cdiscount?

On Cdiscount, PS5 uploads very often take place in the morning, around 10 or 11 a.m. This is not systematic, but it was often the case in previous weeks. We also note that Thursday is a day when Cdiscount appreciates putting its stocks online, followed by Friday.

Check PS5 stocks at Cdiscount

PlayStation 5 at FNAC

FNAC reserves the majority of its stocks in its physical stores. If you have a FNAC not far from where you live, try to go check it out to see if they don’t have PS5s. Few stocks are available for online orders.

Check PS5 stocks at Fnac

Other merchants

Intermarché has received a few PS5s for physical stores, availability varies depending on the city. Then you can always try on other regular merchants to see if there are any:

Check the stocks of the PS5 at Cultura

Check the stocks of the PS5 at E.Leclerc

Check stocks of the PS5 at Boulanger

PS5: the all new generation of console from Sony

The PS5 is the brand new console from Sony that paves the way for 4K at 120fps! In addition to that, it is equipped with features like Ray-Tracing. Equipped with the new Dualsense controller, the console opens up new perspectives in terms of immersion.

Processor: AMD Ryzen Zen 2, 8 Cores / 16 Threads, variable frequency up to 3.5 GHz

System memory: 16 GB GDDR6 at 448 GB / s

Graphics card: AMD Radeon RDNA 2, variable frequency up to 2.23 GHz, 10.3 TFLOPS, Ray Tracing compatible

Storage: SSD – 825GB at 5.5GB / s

Optical Disc: Ultra HD Blu-ray (66G / 100G) ~ 10xCAV BD-ROM (25G / 50G) ~ 8xCAVBD-R / RE (25G / 50G) ~ 8xCAV DVD ~ 3.2xCLV

PS5 disc player: Ultra HD Blu-ray, up to 100GB / disc

Video output: External HDMI Port Support 4K 120Hz TVs, 8K TVs, VRR (specified by HDMI ver.2.1)

Audio: “Tempest” 3D AudioTech

Dimensions and weight PS5: 390mm x 104mm x 260mm, 4.5kg

Dimensions and weight PS5 digital edition: 390mm x 92mm x 260mm, 3.9Kg

Power supply: PS5: 350W / PS5 digital edition: 340W

Input / output: USB Type-A port (Hi-Speed ​​USB) USB Type-A port (Super-Speed ​​USB 10Gbps) x2 USB Type-C® port (Super-Speed ​​USB 10Gbps)

Network: Ethernet (10BASE-T, 100BASE-TX, 1000BASE-T) IEEE 802.11 a / b / g / n / ac / ax Bluetooth® 5.1