Thibaut Courtois plague against UEFA

After the defeat against Italy for the match for third place in the League of Nations (2-1), the Belgian goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois gave a layer on the uselessness of this meeting, after the have already expressed following the setback against France: “This game is just a game of money and we have to be honest about it. We play it just because for UEFA it’s extra money. See how much the two teams have changed [leurs compositions]. If both teams had been in the final, other players would have played in the final. It just shows that we are playing too many matches. “





Under contract with Real Madrid, one of the founding clubs of the Super League, the Madrid goalkeeper also pointed out the hypocrisy of UEFA: “They created an additional trophy (UEFA Conference League, editor’s note) … it’s always the same thing. They may be mad at other teams who want a Super League, but they don’t care about the players, they only care about their pockets. It’s a bad thing that we don’t talk about the players. And now you hear about a European Championship and a World Cup every year, when will we have a rest? Never. “