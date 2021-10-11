This Monday, Burger King is launching its first nuggets … without chicken

The result of a collaboration with a vegetable meat brand, the fast-food giant is launching its first meatless chicken nuggets. A first limited to a few restaurants in the United States for the moment …

While the consumption of vegetable meat has exploded in the United States (+ 270% during confinement), Burger King is launching, this Monday, October 11, nuggets without chicken.

Two years ago, the same fast-food chain created the “Impossible Whopper”, named after its star burger, in collaboration with plant-based meat manufacturer Impossible Foods.





It is with the same partner that some pilot restaurants will welcome, this Monday, October 11, the famous nuggets without chicken. A launch currently limited to the United States at Burger King restaurants in Des Moines, Iowa, Boston, Massachusetts and Miami, Florida.

Soybean fibers and plants

If other chains are trying these plant-based meat substitutes, Burger King is the first fast-food juggernaut to convert with its nuggets made from soybean fibers and plants. If the success is there, there is no doubt that the chain will generalize its nuggets without chicken.

Note that these nuggets will not be considered totally vegan since Burger King advertises frying them in the same oil as that used for meat and cheese products. But it is the vegetarian and flexitarian public that Burger King seeks above all to appeal to.