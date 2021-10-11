More

    This new “Lug Nut” challenge on TikTok is extremely dangerous

    NewsWorld


    Zapping Autonews Rapido C50 (2022): the compact low profile in video

    What is this famous challenge that amuses American teens so much at the moment? Well it’s pretty straightforward actually. Young people go to the popular social network, TikTok. Once on the app, all they have to do is film themselves loosening the nuts on a car and then see the result.

    We already hope that after these short explanations, you have grasped the dangerousness of the thing. This kind of action can result in the loss of a wheel during the journey. An incident which can be the cause of a very serious accident. Suffice to say that we do not joke with that. But some of America’s youth don’t seem to agree.

    Just recently, a Massachusetts motorist was the victim of this challenge. His wheel then came off while he was driving.

    But the most worried in this story are the teachers. The latter are indeed on the front line against young students, targets of this ridiculous challenge.


    No traces in France

    For the moment, no trace of this challenge has been detected in France. Let’s hope that this continues and that the French youth show a little more discernment and common sense. Especially since it is an illegal act and punishable by prison …

    Clement Fauriel


    Amanda

    Latest articles

    spot_imgspot_img
    Previous articleDiscover the list of nominees for the 23rd edition of the NRJ Music Awards ceremony which will be broadcast on Saturday 20 November live on TF1 from Cannes
    Next articleChristina Ricci married: surprise ceremony, two months after the announcement of her pregnancy!

    Related articles

    Leave a reply

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    spot_imgspot_img

    Popular articles

    Featured

    Newsletter

    © Copyright - Matzav Review LLC