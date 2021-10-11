More

    this video of Jean-Luc Reichmann being shot in the middle of the street …

    Entertainment


    At 60, Jean-Luc Reichmann is a flourishing host, known in particular for being at the helm of the program “Les 12 Coups de Midi” on TF1… and for having presented the program “Les Z’Amours” on France 2. S ‘he is now one of the favorite television hosts of the French, the father has also been an accomplished actor for several years.

    Since 2013, he has played a policeman in “Léo Matteï, Brigade des Mineurs” and the series is a real success. But before having a main role, the animator moved from supporting roles and figurations. We saw him in “Joséphine, ange garde” in 2009, in “Nestor Burma” in 1995 and in “Navarro” in 1991.

    Jean-Luc Reichmann shot dead in the street
    This Sunday, October 10, 2021, Jean-Luc Reichmann visibly nostalgic for his debut on the small screen, has just shared a sequence from the “Navarro” series where he therefore gave the reply to Roger Hanin. In the pictures, 30-year-old Jean-Luc Reichmann is almost unrecognizable with his long hair and oversized raincoat and threatens Navarro with a gun. Unfortunately, he was shot in the middle of the street a few moments later by the commissioner. “Attention shocking images !! The day Roger Hanin shot me” the host wrote in the caption of the video which made his subscribers laugh a lot.


    “Oh the cut… And the voice”, “Rooo sexy the cut”, “It’s crazy how men look better as they get older! You’re like good wine Jean-Luc”, “You are frankly more hot now” commented on them discovering the allure of their favorite host.

    Eleanor de la Fontaine


    Aslam

    Latest articles

    spot_imgspot_img
    Previous articlePS3 | PS Vita: Some games will indeed be removed from the PS Store!
    Next articleNo consensus at the IMF on the fate of Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva

    Related articles

    Leave a reply

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    spot_imgspot_img

    Popular articles

    Featured

    Newsletter

    © Copyright - Matzav Review LLC