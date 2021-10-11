this video of Jean-Luc Reichmann being shot in the middle of the street …

At 60, Jean-Luc Reichmann is a flourishing host, known in particular for being at the helm of the program “Les 12 Coups de Midi” on TF1… and for having presented the program “Les Z’Amours” on France 2. S ‘he is now one of the favorite television hosts of the French, the father has also been an accomplished actor for several years.

Since 2013, he has played a policeman in “Léo Matteï, Brigade des Mineurs” and the series is a real success. But before having a main role, the animator moved from supporting roles and figurations. We saw him in “Joséphine, ange garde” in 2009, in “Nestor Burma” in 1995 and in “Navarro” in 1991.

Jean-Luc Reichmann shot dead in the street

This Sunday, October 10, 2021, Jean-Luc Reichmann visibly nostalgic for his debut on the small screen, has just shared a sequence from the “Navarro” series where he therefore gave the reply to Roger Hanin. In the pictures, 30-year-old Jean-Luc Reichmann is almost unrecognizable with his long hair and oversized raincoat and threatens Navarro with a gun. Unfortunately, he was shot in the middle of the street a few moments later by the commissioner. “Attention shocking images !! The day Roger Hanin shot me” the host wrote in the caption of the video which made his subscribers laugh a lot.





“Oh the cut… And the voice”, “Rooo sexy the cut”, “It’s crazy how men look better as they get older! You’re like good wine Jean-Luc”, “You are frankly more hot now” commented on them discovering the allure of their favorite host.

Eleanor de la Fontaine