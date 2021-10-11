Thomas Sankara and Blaise Compaoré, to life and death

StoryThe trial of fourteen people accused of contributing to the assassination of President of Burkina Faso Thomas Sankara and members of his entourage in 1987 opens Monday in Ouagadougou. With a notable absentee: Blaise Compaoré, Sankara’s ex-friend, who had succeeded him in power during this putsch.

An omen, an intuition? “If there is a coup against me, it can only come from Blaise. He knows all my habits. “ This sentence, pronounced in 1987 by Thomas Sankara, was it premonitory? Is his friend Blaise Compaoré the man who, thirty-four years ago, ordered him to be killed to succeed him as President of Burkina Faso? As in a Shakespearean tragedy, did Compaoré participate in the assassination of his brother in arms and that of twelve of his companions on October 15, 1987, in Ouagadougou? It is to these questions, and to many others, that the military court of the Burkinabe capital must answer from Monday, October 11.





Blaise Compaoré, exiled in Côte d’Ivoire since he was ousted from power in 2014, will not appear before his judges. Me Pierre-Olivier Sur, his French lawyer, will also boycott this judicial meeting, “A political staging and not a fair trial”, he assures. “President Compaoré will not go before this exceptional court, confirms Me On. In addition, he enjoys immunity as a former head of state and is not covered by any international arrest warrant, because the one issued against him was annulled by the Court of Cassation of Burkina Faso. in April 2016. ” Sankara family lawyer, Me Prosper Farama wants to believe in the virtues of this trial: “Even without the presence of Blaise Compaoré, it is important that he stands. The Burkinabe people have thirsted for justice for 34 years. ”

Blaise Compaoré, as well as his ex-right arm, Gilbert Diendéré, are being prosecuted for “Attack on state security”, “complicity in assassination” and “Concealment of corpses”. Diendéré, former chief of staff, is already in prison for a coup attempt dating back to 2015. Among the twelve other accused, all soldiers placed on bail, only one, Hyacinthe Kafando, the commando chief suspected of having assassinated Sankara, remains untraceable.

It was not until the end of Compaoré’s long reign, from 1987 to 2014, and the end of the investigation launched in 1997 at the instigation of Mariam Sankara, the widow of his predecessor, for a trial to finally open. During this investigation at the military court, led by judge François Yaméogo, a hundred people were interviewed, a reconstruction of the facts at the scene of the crime was organized. The remains of the former revolutionary have even been exhumed for DNA analyzes, which have not formally identified his body.

You have 88.7% of this article to read. The rest is for subscribers only.