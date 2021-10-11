three high school students in police custody after the assault of a teacher

A teacher from a high school in Combs-la-Ville (Seine-et-Marne) lodged a complaint on Monday, October 11, after being violently thrown to the ground on Friday by a student in still unclear circumstances, told AFP the rectorate and the prosecutor’s office of Melun. A video of the assault was posted on social media and viewed more than 1.6 million times on Monday.

An investigation for violence with aggravating circumstances, because committed against a teacher and in a school establishment, was opened by the prosecutor’s office in Melun and entrusted to the city police station. Three high school students, “the one we see on the video and two who filmed”, were arrested and placed in police custody as part of this procedure, said the prosecutor.





The rectorate of the academy of Créteil specified that the principal of the vocational high school of Combs-la-Ville had to file a complaint against the high school students who filmed and broadcast the video on social networks. On Saturday, the rectorate announced in a statement that the student author of the assault was “the subject of a measure prohibiting access to the establishment on a precautionary basis and is liable to heavy disciplinary sanctions”. “A disciplinary council will be convened”, he clarified.