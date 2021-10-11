Three personalities call for the “collective resignation of French bishops”

After the shock of the revelations of the report of the Commission on sexual abuse in the Church of France last Tuesday, the theologian Anne Soupa, the co-founder of the association La Parole libérée, François Devaux, and the editorial director of Christian witness launched a joint call on Monday for the collective resignation of the bishops.

“As a sign of hope and renewal”

This call comes six days after the publication of the work of the Independent Commission on Sexual Abuse in the Church (Ciase), which estimated at 216,000 the number of people victims of a priest or a religious in France for years. 1950, or even 330,000 if we add lay aggressors in connection with the institutions of the Church. “Much more than failures, the report of Ciase highlights a real bankruptcy”, estimate Christine Pedotti, Anne Soupa and François Devaux.

According to them, “any organization, association, company would draw the necessary consequences: to get rid of its leaders”. “We ask, as a sign of hope and renewal, the collective resignation of all the bishops in office”, they launch.





The question of compensation at the heart of the concerns

According to them, resignation “is the only gesture commensurate with the catastrophe and the loss of confidence in which we are. It is a first concrete, costly act of repentance towards the victims. It is the the only attitude that can allow the Church house to be restored “.

“Moreover, it is the only way to make possible the compensation of the victims because the bankruptcy of the institution is also material. The faithful do not want to contribute for faults that they did not commit. A restored Church in which everyone will be represented, this new solidarity and fraternity will make it possible to find the necessary financial resources “, they detail.

Some precedents

All three argue that “in the Catholic Church, precedents exist: the bishops of Chile have handed in their collective resignation to Pope Francis after a gigantic case of child criminality has been exposed. In Germany, Cardinal Marx, Archbishop of Munich , also presented his resignation to the Pope in the name of the responsibility which he considered to carry with regard to sexual abuse, although he himself did not fail “.

And to continue: “undoubtedly, all the French bishops did not cover up crimes, but the very structure of the Catholic hierarchy supposes a continuity and a solidarity between each bishop and his predecessor. As such, if all do not are not guilty, all are responsible “.

Finally, they suggest to Pope Francis, to appoint as “legate” (official representative of the Pope) Véronique Margron, president of Corref (religious institutes and congregations), while waiting to work on “the Church after”.