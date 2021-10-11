three questions on Kylian Mbappé’s controversial goal in the League of Nations final

If the victory (2-1) of France, Sunday, October 10, against Spain in the final of the League of Nations, made a lot of noise, another subject monopolizes almost as much, if not more, the attention: the second goal of the France team, scored by Kylian Mbappé (80th). If his goal was validated by the arbitral trio, which relied on the VAR, the controversy continues to swell, especially in Spain. Because what questions is the position of the Habs then offside when Théo Hernandez provided an assist. Joël Quiniou, former international referee, helps us to see more clearly.

Was Mbappé’s goal valid?

Faced with the action of the French, a first check is necessary, that of the rules of the game. In this case, it is law 11 of the game that applies. This indicates “that a player who is in an offside position, and who receives the ball deliberately played by an opponent, is not considered to gain an advantage from his position. Therefore, the notion of offside is removed in this game consideration “, explains Joël Quiniou, former international referee.

In the configuration of this goal, Eric Garcia indeed tried to play the ball. So he touched it, and it deviated slightly from its course. By doing so, Garcia brought Kylian Mbappé back into play. “We can not consider that it is an unintentional gesture. It is a defensive gesture that was made to try to prevent Kylian Mbappé from recovering the ball. It is this consideration that was made taken into account”, detailed Joël Quiniou.

“On the other hand, specifies the former referee, if, for example, there had been a deliberate save on the goal line, that is to say if the gesture had consisted in intercepting or attempting to intercept the ball heading towards the goal, then there, l ‘International board considers that the attacker is not taking advantage of his position and should be penalized. “ But on Sunday night, it wasn’t a save in front of the goal line, and that’s why the trio of referees validated the goal.





Why has this goal created so much controversy?

If the rule is however clear, the goal of the Habs continues to create controversy, especially in Spain. However, this Law 11 has no exceptions. “The rule is clear and is meant to be enforced, decides the former arbitrator. In this case, we are talking about a player in an offside position, but who recovers the ball from a defender who has played or touched the ball and who puts his opponent back into play. “

So how is this explained? “This is the problem of interpretation”, assures Joël Quiniou. “When you make a defensive gesture, whether you touch the ball voluntarily or not, that’s what creates, not controversy, but discussions. We can see well in spite of everything, he continues, that the ball changes trajectory, that the player has made a defensive gesture. Why does the balloon change course? Because the player played it, it’s a defensive move that he may not have supported enough. If it had been pressed, the ball would have bitterly changed course. We wouldn’t talk about it. “

“Technically definitely a goal.” Former Premier League referee Dermot Gallagher analyzes Kylian Mbappe’s winning goal in the Nations League final after it stood following a VAR review for offside pic.twitter.com/7gx0nUp5zC – Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) October 11, 2021

Since the introduction of VAR, are interpretation problems more frequent?

In recent years, the VAR has interfered in football arbitration. If it is intended to give answers to any doubts during playing time, it is however often a source of discord between the different camps. However, the problems of interpretation are not new. “There will always be interpretation problems, whether on the pitch or in front of the screen”, sweep Joel Quiniou.

Why ? “Because it’s a human activity, it’s not Cartesian, answers the specialist. One hand in the area for example, everyone will have their opinion, which will not necessarily be the same as that of their neighbor. This is the whole difficulty. The rule is clear but it is the interpretation that leads to discussions and even controversies “, concluded the former referee. On this goal, the discussions gave way to controversy, without however calling into question the French victory, the first in the League of Nations.