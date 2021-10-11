More

    Top 15 tweets of the week # 330

    Technology


    It’s Monday and who says Monday, says top tweets of the week on Hitek.fr. So that the start of this new week goes better, we invite you to discover the 330th edition of our top tweets of the week. Like every week, our community manager kept watch on social networks in order to select tweets that made you react last week. This 330th selection concerns the week of October 4 to 11, 2021.

    # 1 Oh the dumpling

    The joys of marketing. #dying can wait pic.twitter.com/33cWZdHeFi

    October 5, 2021

    # 2 The explanation of the Facebook failure

    Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp HS: if it is, it is the bug of the year 2000 which was blocked on the computer network of the SNCF.

    October 4, 2021

    # 3 Who did this?

    No time to explain yourself, get into the couscousmobile pic.twitter.com/2J0o6p50YX

    October 4, 2021

    # 4 When you want a squirrel feeder like no other

    This continues to be the greatest squirrel feeder ever pic.twitter.com/SL180o2QrV

    October 4, 2021

    # 5 it’s scandalous

    Rent: 800 €
    Food: 150 €
    Electricity / gas: 100 €
    Telephone / internet subscription: 50 €
    Cat food and litter: 25 €
    Onlyfan subscriptions: 1450 €
    I only have 50 € left for my leisure time per month, seriously, France is the country of social assistance …

    October 6, 2021

    # 6 The masked squirrel, the return!

    In 2012 this squirrel got its head stuck in a Halloween mask and ran with it, terrifying an entire neighborhood in England ud83d ude2d (source: https://t.co/lAsktIp7xE) pic.twitter.com/KkaagFUWbG

    October 6, 2021

    # 7 Word game of the week

    Do you know how to tell a male hamster from a female hamster?

    You have to take it gently, place your warm, soft little stomach against your ear, and listen.

    … Because in the body of ladies hamsters there are singing sailors.#DropsTheMic


    October 7, 2021

    # 8 Hell

    Sometimes I think my life is stressful and then I see teachers guiding a group of 25 CP students in the metro

    October 7, 2021

    # 9 You know you’re getting old when …

    I am 26 years old, and last night I took the leap.

    I told young people by the window to make less noise when they came back from the evening at 4:30 am.

    Call me ma’am.

    October 8, 2021

    # 10 Another geography genius

    Thanks to Italy for the beef bourguignon but the casa de papel ud83e udd22 https://t.co/RwQx9IysOZ

    October 9, 2021

    # 11 The beautiful story

    My father, who didn’t want a cat, runs after my cat in the garden
    I ask him if he did something stupid
    My father stops running: no we’re playing cat
    My cat: jumps on him with momentum to run again in the other direction

    So they really play cat

    October 9, 2021

    # 12 Squid Game already has-been

    Squid Game is officially out of date sorry I’m not the one making the rules pic.twitter.com/QL6J4A7HgD

    October 10, 2021

    # 13 It casts doubt

    Why does the expression “probably” have a vibe of “I think that’s it but I’m not sure” when it’s supposed to be like … NO doubt ??

    October 10, 2021

    # 14 Karma

    I just asked someone on the tram “can you tell me if you see any controllers?” I don’t have my lenses and I forgot my card »it was a plainclothes controller ud83d udc80 ud83d udc80

    October 10, 2021

    # 15 Who does not try anything, has nothing

    Attention girls, there are only 2 places left in the 3-party plan that I am organizing this evening! Hurry up!

    October 9, 2021

    So much for this new top tweets. We will meet again next week for a new selection. In the meantime, you can always discover or rediscover the 329th pick from last week, right here.


    Stuart

    Latest articles

    spot_imgspot_img
    Previous articleMore is known about the armed attack at the home of OGC Nice footballer Mario Lemina
    Next articleJudged without justice, the TV movie of France 2, is it adapted from a true story?

    Related articles

    Leave a reply

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    spot_imgspot_img

    Popular articles

    Featured

    Newsletter

    © Copyright - Matzav Review LLC