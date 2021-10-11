Toulouse: an Englishman dies hit by a car on the ring road, near the Ernest-Wallon stadium

the essential

A 51-year-old man was fatally mown on the Toulouse ring road around 1 a.m. on Monday. According to the first checks, this Englishman could be a supporter of the Featherstone Rovers, who played against the TO XIII this Sunday.

A man died last night on the Toulouse ring road. The accident took place around 1 a.m., near the Ernest Wallon stadium. According to the first testimonies collected on the spot, the victim took all the risks by crossing in the middle of the night the 2X2 lanes from the city center to the stadium. A 22-year-old motorist could not avoid it. Despite the arrival of help, the 51-year-old man succumbed to his injuries. He is said to be of English origin.





Why did he decide to cross the ring road? Has he not found his way or has his vehicle broken down? The investigation entrusted to the police should determine it. This 50-year-old could be a supporter of the Featherstone Rovers, who faced Toulouse Olympique XIII this Sunday.

The driver, very shocked, could not be interviewed. But the results of the samples taken by the police are known: she had not consumed alcohol or drugs. His questioning could provide more details on the circumstances of this accident.