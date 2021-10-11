Toulouse. The pedestrian killed on the ring road was an English rugby fan

Toulouse news See my news

The victim was a supporter of Featherstone Rovers, the English rugby union club which faced Toulouse, Sunday, October 10, 2021, at Ernest-Wallon (© Icon Sport / Illustration)

He wore the Featherstone Rovers jersey and had come to Toulouse to attend the Championship final, Sunday October 10, 2021, between his club and TO XIII. But the weekend ended dramatically for the small British delegation.

An area plunged into darkness

a 51-year-old English supporter died on the Toulouse ring road “between 0h50 and 1 am”, according to the police, after being hit by a car.





“According to witnesses, the victim tried to cross the tracks in an area plunged into darkness ”, indicates a police source. Did he try to reach his vehicle parked on the other side by cutting as short as possible? Join a meeting place with other supporters?

The driver in shock

The facts happened at the height of the exit from Minimes, in the immediate vicinity of Ernest-Wallon stadium where was held, a few hours earlier, the meeting won by Toulouse, who will advance next season to the Super League.

The investigation of the Right Bank accident brigade is just getting started. The victim was struck by a motorist. “This young woman was taken care of by the emergency services in a state of shock”.

