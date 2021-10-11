Transport truck catches fire, Corvette C8s go up in smoke

Zapping Autonews Rapido C50 (2022): the compact low profile in video
It is a Facebook page dedicated to lovers of this model that revealed the information. In the video posted to social media, a group of firefighters can be seen fighting a blaze. The latter is then not storming a building but a truck transporting new Corvette C8s to the dealerships.
The scene takes place not far from Nashville, Tennessee, and must have woken up a few neighbors. According to the words of a blog specializing in the field, this type of convoy generally comprises ten Corvettes. The losses for the builder will therefore amount to approximately $ 900,000, or a little less than € 780,000.
Since then, the American site Road and Track has taken care of contacting Corvette for more information. Here are the words of one of the manufacturer’s spokespersons:
“A transporter loading a convoy of new Corvettes caught fire in Tennessee after the driver went to a truck stop to investigate a problem with the truck. Fortunately, the latter is doing well. An investigation was also opened by our logistics provider. ”
Disappointed
There is no doubt that this incident is likely to cause disappointment. Indeed, the cars which were about to be delivered in concession had probably been ordered by customers. Well, they will have to wait a little longer.