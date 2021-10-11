Transport truck catches fire, Corvette C8s go up in smoke

Zapping Autonews Rapido C50 (2022): the compact low profile in video

It is a Facebook page dedicated to lovers of this model that revealed the information. In the video posted to social media, a group of firefighters can be seen fighting a blaze. The latter is then not storming a building but a truck transporting new Corvette C8s to the dealerships.

The scene takes place not far from Nashville, Tennessee, and must have woken up a few neighbors. According to the words of a blog specializing in the field, this type of convoy generally comprises ten Corvettes. The losses for the builder will therefore amount to approximately $ 900,000, or a little less than € 780,000.

Since then, the American site Road and Track has taken care of contacting Corvette for more information. Here are the words of one of the manufacturer’s spokespersons:





“A transporter loading a convoy of new Corvettes caught fire in Tennessee after the driver went to a truck stop to investigate a problem with the truck. Fortunately, the latter is doing well. An investigation was also opened by our logistics provider. ”