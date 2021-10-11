Tunisia has a new government

Tunisian President Kaïs Saïed speaks with the new head of government, Najla Bouden, Wednesday, September 29, 2021 in Tunis. SLIM ABID / AP

Eleven weeks after taking full powers by the president, Kaïs Saïed, Tunisia acquired a new government on Monday, October 11, announced the presidency in a statement.

For the first time in the country’s history, the formation of the government was entrusted to a woman, academic Najla Bouden, but she and her team will enjoy considerably reduced prerogatives after Mr. Saïed’s coup. Mme Bouden was appointed September 29, more than two months after the dismissal, on July 25, of Prime Minister Hichem Mechichi by the Head of State, who also froze Parliament and taken over the judiciary.





In a speech during the swearing-in, Mr.me Bouden, 63, claimed that “The fight against corruption will be the most important objective” of its government, which has 25 members in addition to its leader. Among them, Samir Saïd, a banker, has been appointed Minister of Economy and Planning. The lawyer Taoufik Charfeddine, he finds the portfolio of the interior, of which he has already been the holder between September 2020 and January 2021.

Protests against the president

New government announcement comes the day after a new demonstration in Tunis against the exceptional measures decided by Mr. Saïed, in which at least 6,000 people participated in the capital.

After two months of uncertainties, Mr. Saïed promulgated on September 22 a decree formalizing the suspension of several chapters of the Constitution and establishing “Exceptional measures”, supposed to be provisional, the time to carry out political reforms, including amendments to the Constitution of 2014. In the midst of the socio-economic and health crisis and after months of political blockage, Mr. Saïed had invoked a “Imminent danger” to justify his actions, denounced as a ” Rebellion “ by its opponents and non-governmental organizations.

