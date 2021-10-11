Tunisia, in the midst of a crisis, has a new government

The new government team was sworn in on Monday before President Kais Saied.

Eleven weeks later. Tunisia acquired a new government on Monday, October 11, after the ousting of the previous cabinet by President Kais Saied, who assumed full powers.

In the midst of a socio-economic and health crisis and after months of political deadlock, the Tunisian president invoked on July 25 a “imminent peril” to dismiss the government and suspend Parliament before granting itself by decree vast powers on September 22. Measures denounced as a “Rebellion” by its opponents and NGOs.

For the first time in the country’s history, the government, which was sworn in before Kais Saied in a ceremony broadcast on television, is headed by a woman, academic Najla Bouden, appointed on September 29.





Only two ministers in the new government, those of Foreign Affairs, Othman Jarandi, and of Education, Fethi Selouati, are survivors of the sacked executive. The Interior portfolio fell to Taoufik Charfeddine, a relative of Kais Saied who had held this post in 2020 before being sacked by former Prime Minister Hichem Mechichi.

Despite the appointment of a Prime Minister, it is the Head of State who will be the real holder of executive power. He will chair the Council of Ministers under “exceptional measures”.