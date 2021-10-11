Turkey 2021 stats – Bottas equals Arnoux record

After each Grand Prix of the 2021 season, Motorsport.com invites you to find a compilation of outstanding statistics. Here are the numbers and interesting data after the 16th round of the campaign, the Turkish GP.

The event and the registrants

>>> This was the 9th edition of the Turkish Grand Prix. Istanbul is the scene of this event for the 9th time also, which places the circuit at the level of Jarama.

>>> Kimi Räikkönen has increased the record for Grand Prix starts at 344. It’s better than Fernando Alonso (328) and Rubens Barrichello (323).

The qualifications

>>> Valtteri Bottas signed the 18th pole position of his career, that is as much as Mario Andretti, René Arnoux and Kimi Räikkönen.

>>> By equaling Arnoux, Bottas also equals a less flattering statistic: that of being now also the untitled pilot with the most poles.

>>> It’s a 131st pole for Mercedes, as well as a 215th for a Mercedes engine.

>>> Fourth on the grid, Pierre Gasly equaled the best starting position of his career.

>>> Fifth on the grid, Fernando Alonso hadn’t started so high on the grid since the 2014 Japanese Grand Prix.

>>> For the second time of the year, Mick Schumacher and Haas entered Q2, but this time they really took part, since the German had an accident at the end of Q1 at the French GP.

>>> The 2021 Turkish GP has two things in common with the 2021 Portugal GP: Bottas took pole there and Daniel Ricciardo was eliminated in Q1. For the two drivers, these are the only circuits so far where they have known such a result.

The race

>>> Valtteri Bottas won his 10th Formula 1 victory. He thus equals James Hunt, Ronnie Peterson, Jody Scheckter and Gerhard Berger. He is the 35th pilot to reach the 10 success mark.

>>> Valtteri Bottas remained on 22 Grands Prix without a win, his worst streak since joining Mercedes.





>>> This is the Mercedes’ 121st victory as a manufacturer and the 208th as an engine manufacturer.

>>> This is a 65th podium for Valtteri Bottas, a 54th for Max Verstappen, who equals Niki Lauda, ​​and a 13th for Sergio Pérez, which notably equals Jochen Rindt, François Cevert, Gilles Villeneuve or Charles Leclerc.

>>> Valtteri Bottas signed his 18th fastest lap in the race, equaling David Coulthard.

>>> The gap between the first two in the championship is eight points or less for seven Grands Prix already. The identity of the leader changed four times in the last six races.

>>> Charles Leclerc has already spent 306 laps in the lead in his career for only two wins, which is much less success than drivers like Jacques Laffite (283 laps in the lead, 6 wins), Eddie Irvine (157 laps in the lead, 4 wins), Peter Collins (127 laps in the lead, 3 wins), Bruce McLaren (41 laps in the lead, 4 wins) or even … Peter Gethin (3 laps in the lead, 1 win).

>>> To finish 10th, Esteban Ocon did not make a pit stop during the race. Excluding the red flag, this is a first since Mika Salo at the 1997 Monaco Grand Prix. It should be noted that this race was stopped at the 62nd of the 78 laps initially scheduled, because the two-hour limit had been reached.

>>> Daniel Ricciardo was at the finish for a 32nd race in a row, this is the fourth best series of all time.

>>> Besides, for the 12th time in 1051 Grands Prix contested in F1 (see table below), all the drivers at the start were classified at the finish. This is already the third time that this has happened this season, after the GP of France and, inevitably, of Belgium. This has happened a total of eight times in the hybrid era.

Grand Prize Drivers at the start and classified at the finish Netherlands 1961 15 United States 2005 6 Italy 2005 20 Europe 2011 24 Japan 2015 20 China 2016 22 Japan 2016 22 China 2018 20 Austria 2019 20 France 2021 20 Belgium 2021 20 Turkey 2021 20

>>> Sebastian Vettel remains on 39 races without a win since the 2019 Singapore Grand Prix, unheard of since the start of his career.

>>> Since the return of the Turkish Grand Prix to the F1 calendar last year, only one of the 2223 laps achieved in the race by all the drivers was on slick tires : Sebastian Vettel’s 37th this Sunday.