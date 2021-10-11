two residents lost in the Pacific rescued after 29 days

Both individuals survived on coconuts, oranges and prayers, they testified.

The Solomon Sea can be unpredictable and two men traveling in the area on September 3 took the brunt of it.

The pair were traveling between two islands when their seven-meter boat was caught in a storm, hours after their trip began on September 3.

Livae Nanjikana and Junior Qoloni lost sight of the earth “in heavy rain, thick black clouds and high winds,” Livae Nanjikana told Solomon Islands Broadcasting Corporation television on Friday.

With their GPS battery flat and night approaching, they turned off their 60 horsepower engine to save fuel. The two men spent their first night battered by winds and rain, dragging their craft even further out to sea.

Oranges to survive

For the first nine days, they ate the oranges they had brought along for the trip.





When these were exhausted, Livae Nanjikana explained that they survived thanks to rainwater, coconuts “and our faith in God because we pray day and night”. Collecting the rainwater in a canvas bag, the two men ignited their engine as soon as they saw a coconut on the water, and rushed to retrieve it.

“After several days, because we prayed, God gave us the idea to build a device for sailing. So we built a mast-like structure using paddles and canvas and we have set sail following the direction of the wind, ”said Livae Nanjikana. The sail took them to the island of New Britain in Papua New Guinea where they saw a fisherman in the distance.

They started the engine for a final acceleration in its direction, but ran out of fuel. “We screamed and waved our hands without stopping towards the fisherman, until he saw us and paddled towards us,” recalls Livae Nanjikana.

“When he reached us, we asked him, where are we now,” said the Solomonese. “And he said, Papua New Guinea. ‘Ooh, we’re safe now!'”. The two men are still in Pomio on the island of New Britain, in Papua New Guinea, while arrangements are made to return them to the Solomon Islands.