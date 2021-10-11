UN chief denounces broken Taliban promises to women

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres on Monday (October 11) denounced broken promises by the Taliban in Afghanistan to women and girls, also calling on the world to inject liquidity into this country to prevent its collapse economic.

Read alsoIn Afghanistan, the Taliban stage their vision of women

“I am particularly alarmed that the promises made to Afghan women and girls by the Taliban are broken.“, He declared during a meeting with the media at the headquarters of the United Nations. “I urge the Taliban to keep their promises to women and girls and fulfill their obligations under international human rights and humanitarian law“, he added. “We will never let goIn this regard, stressed the UN official, assuring that the Organization spoke on this subject every day with the Taliban, in power since mid-August but with international legitimacy still unrecognized to this day.





Read alsoBetween the Taliban and the ousted government, the thorny question of Afghan representation at the UN

“Broken promises lead to shattered dreams for women and girls in Afghanistan“, Continued Antonio Guterres, recalling that, since 2001,”the average time in school has increased from six to ten years“. “Eighty percent of the Afghan economy is informal, with a predominant role for women. Without them, there is no chance that the Afghan economy and society will recover.He warned. To avoid an economic collapse in Afghanistan, when Afghan assets are frozen and development aid has been halted, “I urge the world to act and inject liquidity into the afghan economy“, Also declared the head of the UNO. “To allow the people to survive“,”we need to find ways to breathe new life into the economy” and “it can be done without violating international laws“, He estimated.

SEE AS ​​WELL – Afghanistan: the Taliban assure that the middle school and high school girls will come back to class