UNUSUAL. He’s trying to sell his apartment in Perpignan for … A Pokémon card!

Torn off by collectors, some Pokémon cards are of exceptional value today. (© Illustration / Adobe Stock)

The anecdote has been revealed by Le Parisien in recent days: a collector of pokemon cards tried to exchange his apartment located at Perpignan for a single card from the famous collection!

A Charizard worth € 70,000

On the eBay online sales platform, a French collector says he has put up for sale one of the most coveted items, if not the rarest in the world, a Charizard. the selling price makes you dizzy: € 70,000 !

At this price, it is probably a Charizard from the famous “Basic set” to use the words of collectors, that is to say a map of the whole first edition of Pokémon cards, published in 1999 and 2000 depending on the country.

” It’s a collector’s card, there are only five copies similar in the world “, specifies for its part the salesman to the national daily newspaper, which recounts in the tread the most surprising offer that it received:” I was, for example, offered in exchange an apartment of one. value from 70,000 euros to Perpignan ”.





Evaluated in perfect condition by a rating agency, this card today has exceptional value. (© eBay)

The value of Pokémon cards has exploded

History does not tell us whether the deal finally took place between the two collectors, but after some research on eBay, it turns out that a Charizard card is still being sold by a French on the site.

Only detail, the price is very different, since this card is now sold € 140,000 ! The symbol of a market that has continued to explode in recent years.

According to seniority of the card, but also of its state, the are can even be much more superior… The proof, an apartment in Perpignan is already not enough to convince some sellers!

