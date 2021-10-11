US box office: Dying can wait dislodges Venom 2

What start for the last “James Bond” of the Daniel Craig era in the United States? “Dying Can Wait” is placed between “Casino Royale and” Quantum of Solace “at the end of its first weekend of operation, according to initial estimates from BO-Mojo.





TO REMEMBER

After an American box office trusted for several weeks by Marvel productions (Shang-Chi for 4 weeks, which gave way to the very good start of Venom 2 last week), James Bond logically comes first in the ranking.

To die can wait got off to a good start, at $ 56 million, between the departures of Casino Royale ($ 40.8 million in November 2006) and Quantum of Solace ($ 67.5 million in November 2008).

The start of the latest James Bond of the Daniel Craig era sits below Skyfall ($ 88.4M in November 2012) and 007 Specter ($ 70.4M in November 2015), but the release context was, let’s remember it, different. The release of Die Can Wait has indeed been postponed several times due to the pandemic.





Globally, Mourir Can Wait achieves a cumulative total of $ 300M.

With the arrival in force of Bond, Marvel productions see their ranking turned upside down. Venom 2 is now 2nd, and Shang-Chi, 4th. Between the 2 Marvel, another franchise arises in 3rd place. The Addams Family 2, family animated film, which garners an additional $ 10 million.

On the novelty side, Lamb, noticed at the Cannes Film Festival this year, comes in 7th place. The Icelandic-Swedish-Polish horror film makes $ 1 million.

Still on the Cannes film side, Titane, which was 10th last week, continues its career in the United States, with a cumulative total of $ 812,015 now. The Palme d’Or could be in the running to represent France at the Oscars. The film is one of the 3 finalists which will be decided tomorrow. Audrey Diwan’s Event, Golden Lion 2021, which has just found a US distributor, under the title Happening (an alliance between IFC Films and FilmNation) and Bac Nord (broadcast on Netflix in the United States, under the title The Stronghold) are the other films selected for the French Oscars 2022 shortlist.

Source: Box Office Mojo / Le Film Français