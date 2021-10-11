Validated (Canal +) What is season 2 of Franck Gastambide’s series worth?

It has been a year since Apash died. Still in the rap world, William and Brahim, who have benefited from the sponsorship of Mastar and Sno, are launching a label to pay tribute to their missing friend. They start looking for the first artist to sign with “Apash Music”. They absolutely want to find an exceptional rapper, who will cause a sensation from his beginnings … End of the wait for the fans the Valide! Canal + draws season 2 this Monday evening. A new round of episodes carried by the revelation Laetitia Kerfa, Saïdou Camara, Brahim Bouhlel, Franck Gastambide, Sabrina Ouazani, Moussa Mansaly, Bosh, Hakim Jemili, Fatou Kaba, Rachid Guellaz and as a guest Saïd Taghmaoui (La Haine). So we look?





Good pick for TV 7 Days : “Do we take almost the same ones and start over? Not at all ! For this new season, Franck Gastambide and his authors are betting on surprise and succeeding in their coup. With a punchy story that launches a young actress more than gifted, Laetitia Kerfa“. Same for me Leisure TV: “The new ones characters bring a lot of freshness to the scenario which oscillates between drama and humor thanks in particular to the remarkable performance of Youssouf Hadji. The whole is served by a good cast.“Mixed opinion for TV Cable Sat who greets a “remarkable cast including the astonishing Laetitia Kerfa and a hard-hitting soundtrack“but deplores a”scenario full of clichés“. Same for me Point : “Validated season 2 may not be” crazy “, but it’s worth hanging on”. Finally for The Parisian : “By choosing this feminine prism, the scenario gains in density. Despite some lengths in the first three episodes,“ Validated 2 ”is then extremely rhythmic and punchy, thanks to its excellent cast”.

The notes :

7 Day TV: Very Good (3/4)

Leisure TV: Very good (4/5)

TV Cable Sat : Good (2/4)

Point : Good (2/4)

The Parisian : Very good (4/5)

Validated: every Monday at 9:05 p.m. on Canal +

Thierry claude