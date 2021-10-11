Values ​​to follow today in Paris – Monday, October 11, 2021

(AOF) – Arkema

In parallel with its major project to increase its global bio-sourced polyamide 11 capacity by 50% in Singapore, Arkema announces the construction of a polyamide 11 powder plant at its Changshu site in China, which will start up planned for the first quarter of 2023. This investment will thus support the growth in demand for advanced, bio-sourced and recyclable materials in Asia.

Future Telecom

Avenir Telecom intends to revive the legendary Wonder brand as part of its strategy to enrich its brand portfolio and conquer new high-potential markets. The group has registered all of the rights to the Wonder brand. Avenir Telecom has the ambition to market a range of products under the Wonder brand, while capitalizing on the double DNA (cycle and electrical) of the company.

Bogart

Bogart signed a contract for the acquisition of the number 1 in selective perfumery in Slovakia. The Fann perfume chain is a profitable company created in 1993 which operates 70 perfumeries as well as an e-commerce site, indicates the French perfumer. The biggest beauty brands are distributed there, says the family group. This operation, which remains subject to the agreement of the competition authority, is financed by bank loan. The impact on the group’s indebtedness will remain insignificant.

CGG

The turnover of CGG’s activities in the third 2021 should be around $ 270 million, up 35% over one year and 72% sequentially, announced the oil services group. It should thus reach 77 million dollars in the Geosciences segment (stable over one year and up 5% sequentially), 92 million in the Multi-Client segment (+ 26% over one year and + 149% sequentially) and 101 million in the Equipment segment (+ 102% over one year and + 110% sequentially).

Energism

The group will publish its half-year results after the market close.

Icade

On October 6, 2021, Foncière Santé d’Icade signed the acquisition of a portfolio of four nursing homes (Residenze Sanitarie Assistenziali, RSA) and a psychiatric establishment in Italy, for a total amount of 36 million euros. ‘euros including duties. The acquisition of this portfolio is part of a sale & leaseback transaction with the operator La Villa.

Ipsen





Ipsen has appointed Mari Scheiffele as Executive Vice President and President of International Specialty Medicine, effective November 1, 2021. Based in Boulogne, France, she will report directly to David Loew, CEO of Ipsen and will be a member of the ‘Executive Leadership Team. Mari has 20 years of leadership experience in the healthcare industry in the United States, Europe and Japan. She joined Ipsen from Novartis where she held various global strategic and national operational positions, first in Japan and then in the United Kingdom.

Latécoère

Latécoère has just announced the finalization of the acquisition of the Mexican company Shimtech de Mexico (SDM). This follows the press release dated September 16 announcing the signing of the acquisition of SDM from Avantus Aerospace Ltd. After the acquisition of Technical Airborne Components (TAC) at the end of August, this is the second external growth operation since the completion of the Group’s capital increase in early August.

Lysogene

The biopharmaceutical company Lysogene announced that its cash and cash equivalents position as of September 30, 2021 amounted to € 9.5 million, compared to € 15 million as of June 30, 2021. This amount excludes the repayment of 1, $ 5 million of certain LYS-SAF302 development costs owed by Sarepta Therapeutics.

OSE Immunotherapeutics

The European Patent Office (EPO) has given its approval for the grant of a new patent on Tedopi, a therapeutic vaccine based on neo-epitopes from OSE Immunotherapeutics. This patent will protect the process for manufacturing a ready-to-use emulsion for the use of the product in the treatment of cancers in HLA-A2 positive patients. This patent will protect Tedopi until 2038.

SQLI

DBAY Advisors announced that the price of the cash offer proposed for the acquisition of SQLI shares that it does not yet hold had been increased to 31 euros per share. This represents an increase of 3.3% over the previous price of 30 euros per share, and a premium of 40% over the average closing price of the share weighted by the daily volumes of the last twelve months before the announcement of the l ‘offer. “This price is firm and final”, announces SQLI.

TotalEnergies

TotalEnergies announced the deployment of a technology developed by Qnergy that significantly reduces methane emissions related to its operations on the Barnett gas field located in the United States, in North Texas. The solution offered by Qnergy uses technology to convert methane-powered instruments to compressed air-powered instruments, thereby eliminating the release of methane to the atmosphere during the process.