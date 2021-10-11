Vanessa Paradis terrorized by Amel Bent, this show of France 2 in which she would never participate

Following a terrifying confidence from Amel Bent, the ardor of Vanessa Paradis was calmed, no longer a question of participating in an adventure of France 2.

It is Rendez-vous en terre inconnue, presented by Raphaël de Casabianca on the public service channel.

Samuel Benchetrit’s wife has been approached several times, especially when Frédéric Lopez was presenting this program.

She refused because of her children, Lily-Rose and Jack, whom she refused to leave alone.

While they are of age, the attractive blonde is unlikely to meet an unknown people, whose culture and traditions are threatened by a modern way of life.





Vanessa Paradis could be distressed by Amel Bent, who revealed at the microphone of RTL an adventure experienced by her friend Vianney. The worst has come close.

“When Vianney came back from Ethiopia, we were recording The Voice, and the first thing he said to me was: ‘We almost crashed in a plane, they wanted to land in the street with broken cars everywhere ‘. He started to say his prayers, he said goodbye to his wife and his daughter-in-law, he really thought he was going to leave, ”said Amel Bent, still traumatized by this story.

