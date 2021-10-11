Verratti’s confession on his future

At 28, Marco Verratti is at the top of his game at PSG. A club that he greatly values.

Arrived in the shadow of Zlatan Ibrahimovic in the summer of 2012, Marco Verratti has since grown in the spotlight of the Parc des Princes. Nine years have passed, and the little Italian has made a name for himself PSG, with 350 matches on the clock – for 9 goals and 58 assists – is the third most assiduous player under the colors of the Reds and Blues, after Sylvain Armand (380) and Jean-Marc Pilorget (435).

Obviously, such a journey cannot be tied without connections and feelings. The person concerned expresses them with sincerity this Sunday through an interview with France Info. ” Footballistically, I had the chance to play with and against great champions, in great matches, that’s what I wanted above all. I fell in love with this club and that’s why I always try to give the maximum, to restore the confidence that I have been given. “





“I will always stay here”

” I was a little boy who came from a small Italian provincial town and here I had everything, continues the international azzurro, crowned European champion this summer with the Nazionale. My children were born here! When you’re a little over 18, those are your best years. And I lived them here. It was unbelievable. I became a man and found love (he married this year with the French model Jessica Aidi, editor’s note). So everything I have experienced here will leave me with incredible memories. “

So there is no question of giving up so much happiness, and pretending to find greener grass elsewhere. ” I have a little time left. What I know is that I will always stay here », Confesses Marco Verratti by way of conclusion.

Read also:Verratti, even Riolo is won over!The totally insane premium requested by MbappéMessi, Pochettino has cracked