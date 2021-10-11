Volcanic eruption in La Palma: the lava river is advancing at the insane speed of 700 meters per hour, the sensational images of the flow

According to specialists, at this rate, the second lava flow will very soon reach the ocean and form a new advance in the water.

the Cumbre Vieja volcano entered its fourth week rash. Since September 19, the island of La Palma (Canary Islands, Spain) is indeed undergoing the most important episode for 100 years. All homes within a radius of 2.5 km around the crater were evacuated. And to date, no human life has been lost in the disaster, thanks in part to the excellent work of the forecasters.

A flow transformed into a river of lava

However, the situation continues to deteriorate. And as the lava moves tirelessly into the ocean from the west, a second lava flow has formed north of the volcano.

A casting transformed into a real lava river following the partial collapse of the north face of the cone, which carries blocks as high as 3-storey houses. And which devastates everything in its path. According to information from El Time, this flow would have got the better of the buildings still standing in the town of Todoque, such as the pharmacy or the village bar.





This flow is progressing at the frightening speed of 700 meters per hour according to the engineers of the INVOLCAN (Volcanological Institute of the Canaries). Which credit us, once again, with breathtaking images.