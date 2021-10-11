“Wallah get away from my street”: thrown to the ground by a student, the teacher of Combs-la-Ville under protection

A teacher was violently thrown to the ground by a student who wanted to leave class in the Jacques-Prévert high school, in Combs-la-Ville, in Seine et Marne. The student was expelled and the teacher placed under police protection.

A teacher was violently thrown to the ground by a student who wanted to leave the classroom. The video of the scene, broadcast on Snapchat, made the rounds on social networks. The assault took place Friday, October 8 within the Jacques-Prévert high school in Combs-la-Ville (Seine et Marne).

“Hey the Koran, madam!”

The student challenges his teacher who does not want to let him out of class. “Wallah, get away from my street. Hey the Koran, move on madam!” The teacher stands between him and the door to prevent him from leaving the class. “Don’t touch me Yassine! You’re at school …” We hear mocking laughter in the room. The student then suddenly opens the door and the teacher is thrown to the ground.

A complaint will be filed

A crisis unit has been set up within the school. The teacher, in shock, was placed under police protection and is receiving psychological help. The pupil has “prohibition of access to the establishment as a precaution” and risk of “heavy penalties” indicates the Academy of Créteil which reacted via a press release. A disciplinary council must meet to decide its fate. A complaint will also be filed.





Reaction of the Créteil academy to the incident that occurred on Friday, October 8, 2021 at the Jacques-Prévert high school in Combs-la-Ville (77). pic.twitter.com/giThxOLUL7 – Academy of Créteil (@AcCreteil) October 9, 2021

The unions are demanding heavy penalties against the aggressor as well as the person who filmed the scene. The director of national education services confirmed that the establishment and the teacher would lodge a complaint.