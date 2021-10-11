More

    Warzone Season 6: bunker locations, codes and more

    Call of Duty: Warzone bunkers are still strewn and locked around Verdansk in Season 6. Find out where each is located.

    Even though Warzone moved to Verdansk ’84 a short time ago, the bunkers remained on the map with 3 new ones that were added in Season 6. Without further ado, find out where you can access the various bunkers in this news. season.

    Raven Software completely remodeled Verdansk in Season 3 of Black Ops Cold War with a 1980s theme. New towns have arrived, buildings have changed but the bunkers haven’t even changed, still locked.

    While some bunkers could be opened with a Red Access Card, others required a special code. The bunkers are expected to still be able to be opened, so we have all the codes and methods to get into them.

    Warzone Season 6 WWII bunkers location


    Location of Warzone bunkers

    So there are currently 13 bunkers besides the recently added WWII bunkers.

    Warzone bunker codes

    North & South cemetery bunkers

    • Code (North): 87624851
    • Code (South): 97264138

    Prison bunker

    Warzone Prison keycode

    TV station bunker

    tv station location in cod warzone

    Park bunker


    Stuart

