Watch out for the numbers +686 744 …, this is a scam!

In recent days, a scam using cell phones has been going on in Martinique. Numbers with the Kiribati area code, +686, will ring your mobile phone to prompt you to call back. But beware, it could cost you dearly.

It’s a bit the same procedure for each call. Your phone rings, a number that begins with +686 7444 followed by three digits that vary from call to call is displayed. After 1 or 2 rings, the call ends.

You are tempted to call back, but it is important not to do so. This is a phone scam, also known as a “ping call”. This call to a foreign country is heavily surcharged.

According to the Martinique gendarmerie, which has specialists in new digital technologies, to protect you from these calls you can report these numbers to the anti-voice spam and sms platform on 33 700 and register on the list of opposition to canvassing on the Bloctel site.





If you have been the victim of this scam, do not hesitate to contact the nearest gendarmerie brigade or the police station (for the inhabitants of Fort-de-France and Lamentin).

Kiribati?

The code for these numbers, +686, is Kiribati Islands. This archipelago made up of around thirty atolls is located in the Pacific, not far from Polynesia.