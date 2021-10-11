“We don’t understand”… How and why could Kylian Mbappé’s goal be validated?

FOOTBALL – Spain is enraged after its defeat in the League of Nations final on Mbappé’s goal, at first sight marred by an offside.

From our special correspondent in Milan,

So it’s official, there are humans on this Earth that Luis Enrique do not hate. Asked about what has been considered for several hours as a scandal by our Spanish colleagues, always in the measure, namely the goal of the victory of Kylian Mbappé in the 80th, the coach of La Roja was satisfied with a dismissal in touch that the best backs of rugby would not have denied. “I know you want me to talk, but I won’t play that game,” Enrique said at a press conference. I’ve been coaching for ten years and no one has heard me speak badly about referees. “

Its players, on the other hand, were less discreet, and we can understand them. Let’s put our insatiable bad faith aside for once and set the context. Kylian Mbappé receives the ball in a slight offside position, set off to challenge Unai Simon and end the mess as he knows how to do so well. Bravo to him for not being disturbed by his potential irregular position as Karim Benzema was able to do in his duel with the Spanish goalkeeper at the very start of the match, close the parenthesis.

“I find it hard to understand it”

A good two-minute VAR-check follows. The referee is surrounded by Spanish players, (…)





Read more on 20minutes

VIDEO – France dominates Spain and wins the League of Nations:

Read also :

France – Spain: The Blues still stunning! Benzema and Mbappé offer the title to France …

World Cup 2022: The Blues are only one victory away from qualifying

France – Spain: Once again stunning, the Blues beat La Roja and offer themselves the League of Nations

League of Nations: Italy beats Belgium and takes 3rd place

Brazil: mentally worn out, Neymar doubts his ability to continue after the 2022 World Cup