what are the main bugs of youth of the operating system?

Windows 11 has been available since October 5 and despite all the tests carried out by Microsoft and the testers of the Windows Insider program, bugs still remain. Confused about upgrading to Windows 11? Here are the main problems you might encounter, as identified by Bleeping Computer.

“This PC is not eligible”

Users have noticed with amazement that Windows Update tells them that their computer is not eligible for the update to Windows 11, although it fulfills all the compatibility boxes (recent processor, TPM 2.0, etc.) Microsoft is working currently on a patch, but it is possible to use an install script that bypasses the hardware check mechanism. This script is however unofficial.

The taskbar has not changed

After the update, users noticed that the taskbar had not changed and was still that of Windows 10. Microsoft has not officially confirmed the bug but, according to internal sources, is in the process of work on it. In the meantime, it is possible to work around the problem by uninstalling the latest Windows 11 updates and then restarting the machine.

The start menu does not work

On some machines, the Start menu does not open when clicked. It can also open and then freeze immediately. No official fix yet, but users have reported a resolution to the issue by launching a PowerShell window and typing the command Get-appxpackage -all * shellexperience * -packagetype bundle |% {add-appxpackage -register -disabledevelopmentmode ($ _. Installlocation + ” appxmetadata appxbundlemanifest.xml”)} .





File Explorer is consuming too much RAM

Microsoft is trying to fix a file explorer memory leak, which was reported by testers of the version released just before the official launch. When opening a few files, the app starts to consume 1 GB of RAM, which is absolutely not normal. Microsoft is aware of the problem and has previously attempted to correct it in build 22454 posted in the Windows Insider Program Dev channel.

Machines with an AMD processor experience up to a 15% drop in performance.

AMD has confirmed that some of its chips experience performance losses of 3-5% with Windows 11, and even 10-15% in some cases. The problem would be with the processor L3 cache. A patch is currently under development and should be available later this month.

Problem with non-ASCII characters in the registry

If an application writes data in the registry with non-ASCII characters, Windows 11 cannot manage them correctly after an update from Windows 10. This can cause problems when opening files. affected apps, or even system instability. Microsoft is aware of the problem and has just stopped the deployment of Windows 11 on the machines that are affected.

In addition to these bugs, users have also reported compatibility issues with the Oracle VirtualBox virtual machine system, Intel Killer and Dell SmartByte network optimization programs, as well as the Vietnamese Cốc Cốc browser. Again, Microsoft is working on fixes to resolve these bugs.

Source : Bleeping Computer