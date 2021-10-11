what follow-up has been given to investigations into tax evasion in France? – Release

Question asked by Emile, October 5, 2021

Hello,

A few days after the Pandora Papers, the new investigation by the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ) on tax havens and offshore companies, the Minister of the Economy, Bruno Le Maire, announced that he had “Asked the General Directorate of Public Finances (DGFIP) to verify whether French tax residents have defrauded. Yes [c’est le cas], in connection with justice, [elle] initiate, without delay, the fiscal and penal procedures which are necessary ”. The next day, October 6, on RTL, journalist Alba Ventura asked the minister if he had “Started to draw up the list of French fraudsters”. Affirmative, replies the tenant of Bercy.

Jérôme Fournel, director of the DGFIP, contacted by CheckNews, explains that the audits are in their infancy. “To work, we need the list [des entreprises]. At this stage, it is not yet open access. In the meantime, we can do checks here or there, but we are not initiating a procedure just on an appearance in a newspaper. The interest is not only to bring out a few names of people but to work on extremely large volumes ”, he comments.

The list of offshore companies mentioned by the DGFIP is a database, “Offshore Leaks Database”, put online and supplied by the consortium in addition to the surveys published in the media which generally relate to personalities known to the general public. “A month or two after the articles are published, some of the heavily redacted data goes online. This is very basic information, on the name of the company, and should be in the public space. We know that this database is used by the courts and the tax authorities ”, explains Maxime Vaudano, journalist at World, who participated in the Pandora Papers.

“No additional document sent to the tax authorities”

Contacted, the National Financial Prosecutor’s Office, second leg of the “task force” wanted by Bruno Le Maire, explains being “In the process of reading the revelations known as“ Pandora Papers ”. No investigation has been opened for the moment ”.

Nearly 12 million confidential documents from fourteen firms specializing in the creation of offshore companies in tax havens were examined for this investigation. According to the world, partner of the ICIJ, 600 French people appear among the tens of thousands of owners of these offshore companies (which does not mean that there are so many fraudsters, since the fact of owning an offshore company is not illegal in itself ).

Note that the authorities, if they rely on information made public by the consortium, can not rely on more information from journalists. In an article devoted to Bercy’s reaction, the drafting of World specifies it in these terms: “In accordance with the practices applicable during previous surveys, neither the world nor any of the media partners in the investigation will provide additional information to the authorities. We consider our role to be to select and verify information of public interest, which then appears in our publications. Justice and the tax authorities are free to conduct their own investigations on the basis of our articles, which they did during the “Panama Papers ”, leading to hundreds of tax audits and several court convictions.”

Maxime Vaudano develops: “At the level of the consortium, the general rule is not to give any information that is not in the articles [donc aussi dans la base de données publiée ensuite, ndlr]. No additional document is sent to the tax authorities. And that pledge is in line with the newspaper’s line. In the past, there have been attempts to approach with a fairly official request to the newspaper’s management, but it was refused. “





“It is not because we are on a list that there is fraud”

As for the risks of searches in the context of judicial investigations, journalists are not “Not too worried”. “A protocol has been put in place, we do not have a physical copy of the documents on our computers. A search would be useless ”, he adds. In other words, there is no close collaboration between journalists and institutions according to our interlocutors.

“When a list comes out, the first level of investigation is to verify who is a potential French taxpayer. Then we make packages. These lists arrive in the landscape where the DGFIP is already doing its investigative work. Systematically, some people or companies had been the subject of a tax audit, some of an adjustment. If so, the subject is closed for us. The second package is the lists of companies that have already been fully declared. It is not because one is identified in a list that there is fraud. The third package concerns people for whom there is no declaration or control. An investigation is then launched ”, details Jérôme Fournel.

“[Après les Panama Papers], 115 files out of 600 (between 15 and 20%) gave rise to rectifications for an amount of 167 million euros, consisting of rights and penalties, regularization. “ – Jérôme Fournel, director of the DGFIP

In addition, the information released by the consortium is not “In no case an element of proof” as part of an official procedure, explains the DGFIP. “We have to find accounting and fiscal elements. If we have names, behind you have to redo the entire route “, he adds.

Corrections of “167 million euros”

While it is still too early to know the consequences of the Pandora Papers, the Panama Papers revealed in 2016 have led to major adjustments. “115 files out of 600 (between 15 and 20%) gave rise to rectifications for an amount of 167 million euros, consisting of fees and penalties, regularization”, details Jérôme Fournel. Five years later, some cases are still ongoing. Proof that investigations take time.

Regarding the Paradise Papers, another major survey on offshore companies released in 2017, “The number of cases concerned is greater, but the sums recovered are less due to the profile of the clients. The number of people in our field was a little small. And there are almost two years less investigation than the Panama Papers ”, summarizes the DGFIP. A total of 737 persons and 108 legal entities were cited, on which 187 files were checked and there were 58 external tax audits. A total of 11 million fees and penalties were collected.

What about legal proceedings? According to an article in World dating from April, the Panama Papers led to the opening of 29 investigations. “The PNF closed fifteen cases: ten were closed without further action, but five ended in a ‘plea-guilty’ – an accelerated procedure making it possible to avoid a hearing in court. These five cases resulted in 3.47 million euros in criminal fines, along with prison sentences ranging from three months to one year suspended. Among them, the packaging manufacturer Gérard Autajon, sentenced in 2017, or Marcel Hermann, former CEO of a group of private clinics, sentenced in 2020 ”, can we read. Contacted, the PNF explained that he had not made a more recent figure. A report could nevertheless be published around January on the website of the prosecution.