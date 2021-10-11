



Question from Jeanne Where is the Covid-19 epidemic in the Alpes-Maritimes?

Hello Jeanne, To answer your question, let’s look at the main health indicators, updated on the Géodes site of Public Health France. Hospitalizations Despite some small increases or stagnations, the number of people hospitalized with a Covid-19 diagnosis in the Alpes-Maritimes has been falling since the end of August. This Sunday, October 10, there were 186 left while there were 316 on August 23.

Resuscitations The downward trend is true for the number of people in critical care with a Covid-19 diagnosis, which has been declining since a peak at the end of August. This Sunday, there were still 25 people in intensive care in the Alpes-Maritimes.



Incidence rate After a sharp drop observed between the end of July and mid-September, the incidence rate stagnated for ten days. It has been decreasing again since the beginning of October. The week of 1 to 7, it was 65 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, still above the alert threshold set at 50.

Positivity rate The most positive health indicator in the Alpes-Maritimes is … the positivity rate. It was only 1% for the week of October 1-7, while it reached 8.2% at the end of July. The alert threshold, set at 10%, has not been crossed since November 2020.

to summarize Some indicators remain high, in particular hospitalizations and resuscitations, with higher numbers than during the first deconfinement, in summer 2020. On the other hand, the situation has improved markedly since the end of August, even if the incidence rate, scrutinized by the government, is still above the alert threshold. In conclusion? There are better things, but the virus is still present. Regards.