Who are the nominees? – NRJ Music Awards

Francophone Female Artist of the Year:

Amel Bent

Clara Luciani

Eva

Hoshi

Juliette Armanet

Louane

Wejdene

Yseult

Francophone Male Artist of the Year:

Dadju

Gims

Grand Corps Malade

Hatik

Jeremy Frérot

Keen’V

Kendji

Soprano

Tayc

Vianney

Francophone Revelation of the Year:

Angelcy

Cephaz

Herve

La Zarra

Naps

Were Vana

Francophone Group / Duo of the Year:

13’Organized

Indochina

Polo & Pan

Taxi Therapy

Vitaa & Slimane

International Revelation of the Year:

Bad bunny

Duncan Laurence

Faouzia

Justin wellington

Olivia rodrigo

The Kid Laroi

Francophone Collaboration of the Year:

Amel Bent & Hatik “1,2,3”

Dadju & Anitta “My sun”

Gims & Dhurata Dora “Only You”

Grand Corps Malade & Louane “Behind The Fog”

Kendji & Soolking “Bebeto”

M Pokora & Dadju “Si On Saait”

Sia & Amir “1 + 1”

International Collaboration of the Year:

Black Eyed Peas & Shakira “Girl Like Me”

Coldplay & BTS “My Universe”

DJ Snake & Selena Gomez “Selfish Love”

Elton John & Dua Lipa “Cold Heart” (PNAU Remix)

The Kid Laroi & Justin Bieber “Stay”

The Weeknd & Ariana Grande “Save Your Tears”

International Female Artist of the Year:

Ava max

Billie Eilish

Camila Cabello

Doja Cat

Dua Lipa

Sia

Shakira

International Male Artist of the Year:

Ed sheeran

Justin bieber

Lil Nas X

Shawn mendes

The Weeknd

Tom gregory

International Group / Duo of the Year:

Coldplay

imagine Dragons

Måneskin

Maroon 5

Silk Sonic

International Song of the Year:

“Bad Habits” Ed sheeran

“Follow You” imagine Dragons

“Peaches” Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Ceasar, Giveon

“Good 4U” Olivia rodrigo

“Love Tonight” Shouse

“Stay” The Kid Laroi & Justin Bieber

“Save Your Tears” The Weeknd

Clip of the Year:

“Selfish Love” DJ Snake & Selena Gomez

“Bad Habits” Ed sheeran

“Behind The Fog” Grand Corps Malade & Louane

“Waf” Julien Doré

“Montero (Call Me By Your Name)” Lil Nas X

“Near The Stars” Soprano

“The weather” Tayc

“Stay” The Kid Laroi & Justin Bieber

“Save Your Tears” The Weeknd

“Gold” Vitaa & Slimane

DJ of the Year:

David Guetta

DJ Snake

Kungs

Martin Garrix

Ofenbach

Robin schulz

VOTE FOR YOUR FAVORITE ARTISTS!

Francophone artists challenge each other at the NRJ Music Awards 2021!

Vitaa and Slimane won three prizes at the Seine Musicale in Paris last year. Will the duo leave with trophies on November 20? The artists are once again nominated in the “Francophone Group / Duo” and “Music Video of the Year” categories with their title “De l’Or”. They will have to give their all against other named groups such as Therapie Taxi, Polo & Pan, Indochine and 13’Organisé.





As for the “Francophone Female Artist of the Year” category, the 2021 edition of the NRJ Music Awards highlights eight singers. Who do you think should succeed Aya Nakamura? Are named Amel Bent, who has just unveiled her new album “Vivante” but also Clara Luciani, at the top with the opus “Heart” as well as Juliette Armanet, who makes us vibrate with the hit “Last day of Disco”. Among the other competing artists are Eva, Hoshi, Louane, Wejdene and Yseult.

Among men, will Soprano leave with the fourth prize of his career in the “Francophone Male Artist of the Year” category? The artist, who made his comeback a few weeks ago with the opus “Star Hunter”, is represented alongside Gims, Grand Corps Malade, Hatik, Jérémy Frerot, Tayc, Dadju, Vianney and Kendji Girac !

International stars competing at the 2021 NRJ Music Awards

Several international artists stand out this year. Ed Sheeran, who made a successful comeback thanks to the hits “Bad Habits” and “Shivers” is competing for three prizes: “International Male Artist of the Year”, “Music Video of the Year” and “International Song of the Year”. The Weeknd is also featured in several categories. The performer of “Blinding Lights” had triumphed last year as “International Male Artist of the Year” and could once again bring home this award as well as that of “International Song of the Year”, for “Music Video of the Year” and “International Collaboration of the Year” for “Save Your Tears” with Ariana Grande.

Dua Lipa will also do everything to win once again the Award of “International Female Artist of the Year”. The singer is in competition with other superstars like Billie Eilish who broke all listening records with her track “No Time To Die” for James Bond. Camila Cabello, Doja Cat, Ava Max, Sia and Shakira are also named in this category.

Note that the Australian rapper The Kid Laroi and Olivia Rodrigo are nominated for the first time at the NRJ Music Awards 2021. The first sees his name appear in four lists of the ceremony while the interpreter of “Good 4U” is named twice.

Finally after BTS, last year, Coldplay, Imagine Dragons, Måneskin, Maroon 5 and Silk Sonic are competing for the “International Group / Duo of the Year” award, in this new edition of the NRJ Music Awards 2021.

French-speaking revelations not to be missed at the 2021 NRJ Music Awards

The most anticipated awards ceremony of the year is also an opportunity for the public to discover young talents. The “Francophone Revelations of the Year” category is made up of artists who have made their mark this year.

Angelcy made the buzz this summer, thanks to his title “L Leave”, repeated many times on Tik Tok. Cephaz is also a singer to watch closely after breaking through with his debut single “Since You”. Hervé, meanwhile, brought us all his energy thanks to the hit title and clip, “Si bien du mal”.

Another young artist in the running: La Zarra. The interpreter of “Tu t’en iras” dazzled us with her freshness and romantic lyrics. Naps, meanwhile, became number 1 in the charts thanks to his summer hit, “La Kiffance”.

Finally, Were Vana, is ready to take up any challenge after receiving a gold record for his song “Casanova”.

Justin Bieber dominates the nominees list

He is the artist who collects a maximum of nominations in this new edition of the NRJ Music Awards. Justin Bieber wins the race with five mentions! You can already support him in the categories “International Male Artist of the Year” and “International Song of the Year” for “Peaches”. He also competes with The Kid Laroi for the title “Stay” for the “International Collaboration of the Year”, “Music Video of the Year” and “International Song of the Year” awards.

Hailey Baldwin’s husband never stops! He is a hit with his album “Justice”, released last March. A return to the top that he had celebrated live on the rooftops of the Hotel Crillon in Paris.