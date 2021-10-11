WHO expert committee recommends additional dose for immunocompromised people

The UN committee also clarified Monday that an additional dose was necessary for patients 60 years of age or over vaccinated with Chinese products.

One more. A WHO expert committee recommended, Monday, October 11, to give an additional dose of anti-Covid vaccine to people “moderately or severely immunocompromised” for all vaccines approved by the UN agency.

WHO experts were careful to explain that it was not a question of recommending a third dose for the general population, for which the organization is calling for a moratorium until the end of the year, to release doses and give them to countries where the immunization rate remains far too low.

The same committee clarified that a third dose, for those aged 60 or over, was necessary for patients who have been immunized with the anti-Covid vaccines from Chinese companies Sinovac and Sinopharm. The third dose can be a vaccine of another type, the WHO SAGE committee said during a press briefing.





Immunocompromised people (whose defense system of the human body is not strong enough) had been excluded from clinical trials which made it possible to determine the vaccination protocols. “This third dose (vaccines authorized by the WHO require two initial doses, with the exception of the Janssen vaccine which only requires one) should be separated from the second by one to three months”, has explained Kate O’Brien, Director of the Immunization Department at WHO.