Who is Bérénice Bourgueil, Michel Cymes’ new sidekick?

The ex-voice, jovially contagious of RTL and Bel RTL, arrives on France 2 this Sunday at 5:40 pm to host a new game, “Vitamin C”. The Belgian host has also resumed service on Europe 1 between 4 and 6 p.m., surrounded by a group of happy drilles.

After stopping “Tout à faire” which she co-hosted with Bruno Guillon on RTL and the morning show of Europe 1 that she had joined for three weeks, Bérénice Bourgueil bounced back on television alongside Michel Cymes. The famous doctor has chosen her to present a new program which allows you to learn while having fun, “Vitamin C”, every Sunday on France 2 from October 10.

Bérénice Bourgueil, who worked for 30 years on RTL in Belgium, confides, “It’s a pretty surprise, a gift of life. Michel Cymes had seen me quickly in “Tout à win” and Bruno Guillon did the rest by becoming, in a way, my personal agent.“! Two teams of personalities, face each other during five rounds which will include multiple choice questions, questions of speed, “True / false”, statements with erroneous words to correct … Anne Roumanoff and Hélène Segara should play against Bérengère Krief and Maurice Barthélemy at the premiere. “Both fun and educational, “Vitamin C” also includes small games and challenges. The winning team will have to prove itself during practical work on a patient or a mannequin and the points are counted in vitamins», Reveals Bérénice Bourgueil.

As happiness never comes alone, the host has also just returned to the antenna of Europe 1, since Saturday, October 9, to present an entertainment between 4 and 6 p.m., section currently occupied by the reruns of the programs of Stéphane Bern. “Every Saturday, I’ll be live, accompanied by a bunch of happy drilles. We will go virtually to people in France or elsewhere to highlight a current event that happened near them and that they tell in their own way.», Rejoices Bérénice Bourgueil.