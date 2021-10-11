who is his eldest daughter Caroline, from her 1st marriage?

He is the proud father of 6 children. To blow out his 70th birthday this Monday, October 11, Jean-Jacques Goldman could find his little tribe, including his eldest daughter, Caroline, born in 1975. Very early on, the young Caroline Goldman followed in her mother’s footsteps, Catherine Morlet, psychologist . The eldest of the family made her parents proud with her career. Thanks to her studies, Caroline Goldman is today a renowned psychologist and mother of four children.

On the work side, the 40-year-old specialized in the psychology of children and adolescents. In January 2007, the daughter of the French singer even passed a thesis to obtain a doctorate. At the University of Paris V, Caroline Goldman then presented the fruit of her work in front of a jury: “Gifted children: genius or madness? Theoretical and projective articulations”. Her knowledge has enabled her to make a few appearances alongside host Agathe Lecaron in the program La maison des maternelles, broadcast on France 2.





In addition to giving some advice on television, Caroline Goldman got down to training the young generation of psychologists at the Psychological and Social Openness Center (COPES), at the Francophone Association for Child Psychology and Psychopathology and the adolescent (APPEA) as well as at the Catholic University of Paris. The daughter of the singer of Au bout de mes rêve is also involved in the association Clinique des apprentissages (ClINAP) by becoming general secretary. (…)

