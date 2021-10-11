why Benzema has a chance to be Ballon d’Or this year

Author of a goal as sublime as it was decisive against Spain (2-1) Sunday in the final of the League of Nations, the striker of the team of France and Real Madrid, Karim Benzema, is more than ever among the favorites for the 2021 Golden Ball victory.

Because it is having an exceptional year 2021

Since the departure of Ronaldo, Karim Benzema has carried Real Madrid on his shoulders. If the Liga title was won by Atlético, KB9 ended the season with a total of 23 goals in the league and 6 in the Champions League. He got back to the ground this summer with 8 goals in 9 league games and one in two C1 games. His year 2021 is also marked by his comeback in the French team after more than five years of quarrel with Didier Deschamps. But if the Blues missed their Euro 2021, the former Lyonnais, author of 4 goals in the final phase and irreproachable in his attitude, shone. Always with the blue jersey, he offered the first League of Nations to the France team, thanks to two sublime goals against the Belgians in the half and Spain in the final. His first title in selection. Benzema now has 33 achievements in 92 capes. In summary, the calendar year of Benzema is a League of Nations with the Blues, 34 goals, 13 assists in 48 games with Real and the selection.

Because he is in good shape during the votes

It also matters. Two days after the announcement of the 30 named, the French striker hit hard by offering the Blues the League of Nations on an exceptional goal against Spain. By the way, he won a trophy even if it does not have the same weight as the Euro or the Copa America. Remember that collective performance is one of the criteria for the Ballon d’Or. The success of the striker, currently in full swing with Real and the Blues, will necessarily have an impact on the choice of 170 journalists. Voting has been open since Friday and will close on October 24. The winner will be announced on November 29.





Because Real and Spain are pushing for him

The Golden Ball is also a struggle for influence. In this little game, Karim Benzema can count on strong support even if it is the journalists who have the last word. No sooner had the Frenchman triumphed over La Roja in the final of the League of Nations, when Real Madrid claimed the supreme reward for his striker: “Congratulations to our spectacular player Benzema, Golden Ball”, ignited the White House. The influential daily Marca overbid by estimating that the native of Lyon is “currently without rival in the fight for the Golden Ball”. In the interview granted to France Football this weekend, Lionel Messi “himself” mentioned his name. “He had a great year at the individual level,” said the Argentinian, also a serious candidate for a 7th Golden Ball. Note that he also mentioned the names of Neymar, Mbappé and Lewandowski.

Because the voices of the Italian European champions risk being divided

As for the Blues crowned world champions in 2018, the absence of a star could prevent an Italian European champion from winning the Golden Ball (the Croatian Modric had been crowned Golden Ball three years ago). Five Nazionale players are among the 30 nominated: Donnarumma, Bonucci, Chiellini, Barella and Jorginho. Winner of the Champions League with Chelsea, the latter is well placed. But the voices of journalists risk being divided between these five European champions. And thus benefit from the other favorites… including Karim Benzema.