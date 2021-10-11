Why Bitcoin Could Crash Amid BTC ETF Approval In 7 Days By Investing.com



© Reuters.



Investing.com – The had a positive weekend, posting bullish consolidation that resulted in a high near $ 57,000 on Monday morning.

And if these gains are encouraging, and give hope for a potential test of $ 60,000 this week, risk events are expected in the coming weeks, and could completely upset the trend of BTC

SEC-Validated Bitcoin ETF Next Week?

The SEC will indeed issue its decision on two Bitcoin ETFs next week, and two more the following week. However, after having refused many Bitcoin ETF proposals, many people think that this time the SEC will approve one or more BTC ETFs.

This is because the ETFs that the SEC will be making its decision on over the next few weeks are different, in that they plan to trade Bitcoin Futures from CME, not Bitcoins directly.

However, Gary Gensler, the head of the SEC, has declared several times in recent weeks that the US regulator views ETFs that are based on CME Futures, a regulated market, in a better light.

In particular, he said last week at the Future of Asset Management North America conference:

“We have started to see deposits under the Investment Company Act in relation to exchange-traded funds (ETFs) seeking to invest in futures contracts traded by the CME,” adding “I” look forward to staff review of these deposits ”.

Remember that the SEC will deliver its verdict on the Bitcoin ETF offered by ProShares on Monday, October 18, and for that of Invesco the next day. The following week, the SEC decision will be awaited for the VanEck and Valkyrie BTC ETFs, both on Monday, October 25.

Why could Bitcoin crumble in the face of the launch of a BTC ETF?

If Bitcoin fans are so fixated on the SEC’s decision on an ETF, it’s because they believe it will be the next big bullish catalyst that will take Bitcoin to new all-time highs.

The idea is that a Bitcoin ETF will provide easy access to BTC to millions of Americans, which would lead to a massive influx of fresh money into BTC, with a mechanically bullish impact on the price of BTC.

However, it should be remembered that the subject of a BTC ETF has been on the table for years already, and the SEC chairman recently sent out some pretty clear signals hinting that the SEC is on the verge of satisfying the expectations. expectations of many investors.





The question, then, is what impact a positive SEC decision could have on Bitcoin. However, if logic would like this good news to take off BTC, the reality could be quite different.

There is indeed a famous stock market adage that goes: “Buy the rumor, sell the fact.”

This means that markets tend to rise in anticipation of good news and then fall when that good news is confirmed, due to profit taking.

And as Dan Morehead, CEO of Pantera Capital pointed out in a report last week, Bitcoin has seen at least two perfect illustrations of this stock market adage in its history.

“When he was president of the CFTC, Chris Giancarlo pointed out to me a crazy rumor about which I had not made the connection. Throughout 2017, the markets rallied around the mantra: “When the CME lists bitcoin futures, we’ll go to the moon! Markets have indeed climbed – 2,440% to * * same day ** of the quotation of futures. It was the peak. A bear market of -83% started that day “he recalled indeed.

He also pointed to a more recent example:

“We recently repeated this cycle. The whole industry rejoiced at Coinbase’s (NASDAQ 🙂 IPO. The bitcoin market was up 822% on the day of the listing. Bitcoin peaked at $ 64,863 that day and a -53% bear market began after that. “

He thus concluded that history could repeat itself again in the face of the approval of a Bitcoin ETF by the SEC:

“Could anyone recall the day before the official launch of the bitcoin ETF?” I might want to remove some chips from the table. “

In any case, whatever the SEC decision, the next two weeks could therefore be decisive for Bitcoin. In the meantime, if we base ourselves on the behavior of BTC in the face of the two events highlighted by Morehead, the cryptocurrency could continue to progress until the last moment.