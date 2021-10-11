Why did the ex Miss France Delphine Wespiser anger the police?

A Miss France cold with the police? This weekend, Delphine Wespiser informed on social networks that she had been the victim of an assault last Friday evening between 9 p.m. and 10 p.m. in a street in Mulhouse. The former beauty queen elected most beautiful woman in France in 2012 was more precisely the object of a pick-pocketing. And more than the theft of his luxury watch, the columnist of “Touche pas à mon poste” was annoyed this weekend to see the inaction of the police in this story. “In a sleight of hand, my watch was gone. Fed up with this country. What does the police ? We turned an hour to find my attacker, and we didn’t see a single police patrol during that time“she posted on Facebook and Instagram.

Only here, this comment has quite angered the police who cracked a return through the Grand Est regional secretary of the Alliance union, Michel Corriaux. The latter signed a letter titled “Delphine Wespiser affair: a sterile controversy”. In a statement, the union also indicated that an investigation had been opened for theft “without violence in Mulhouse”. In addition to recalling that the police “are committed daily and relentlessly for the safety of the French at the risk of their lives“, Alliance Grand-Est claimed”a public apology from Delphine Wespiser“. Note that the young woman of 29 years entrusted in an Instagram story that she would return to this subject this Monday, October 11 in” Do not touch my post “.





