why does he not want to get into politics?

During an interview on “The Andrew Marr Show” on the “BBC” on Sunday October 10, George Clooney said he was not interested in a political post.

George Clooney has always been very active politically. However, the actor is not ready to move to the other side and embark on a political career. While promoting his upcoming film “The Tender Bar”, George Clooney gave an interview to host Andrew Marr for his show “The Andrew Marr Show” on the “BBC”. During this interview, the actor confirmed that he did not intend to run for political office. When the host asked him if he was considering getting into politics one day, George Clooney didn’t hesitate to respond. “No, because I would like to have a good life,” he said. The actor wishes, in fact, to take advantage of being in good shape to do what he appreciates in life.





“I would like to have a good life”

“I turned 60 this year, and I had a conversation with my wife [Amal Clooney], and we both worked a lot, and I said, ‘We got to think of those years as glory years. If we have health, which is the case… “I am 60 years old and I can still play basketball and do the things I love, but in 20 years I will be 80 years old,” he said. ‘actor. ” [Cela] doesn’t matter how much you exercise or what you eat. You are 80 years old, ”continued George Clooney. “And so I was like, ‘We have to make sure we …

