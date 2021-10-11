Why now is the right time to buy Dogecoin!

The cryptos Shiba Inu and Dogecoin are engaged in a merciless fight! Each is backed by a community galvanized by the idea of ​​sending their crypto to the moon. In this game, the Shiba Inu has won big points recently. But the Dogecoin has not said its last word …

The Shiba Inu is called a “Dogecoin killer”. Indeed, this crypto was designed to knock the Dogecoin off its pedestal. With an impressive recent bull run, the Shiba Inu made a nice close in his run with the Dogecoin. But Dogecoin’s response will not be long in coming.

Shiba Inu made + 210% in 7 days, Dogecoin made… + 6.5%!

In recent days, the price of the crypto Shiba Inu has exploded. At the moment, the price of Shiba Inu is 0.000022 €. In 7 days the SHIB course has increased by more than 210% ! Enough to drive crazy the “SHIB Army” mobilized to send the course of the SHIB to the moon!

This dynamic has made it possible to advance the SHIB in terms of capitalization. For a long time around 40th place, the Shiba Inu enters now in the top 20 of global cryptos by occupying the 20th rank.





The price of Dogecoin, meanwhile, has been rather calm lately. At the time of writing this article, the price of Dogecoin is € 0.21. If it is down nearly 2.7% over the last 24 hours, it is up over the last 7 days with 7.6%. Compared to 210% of SHIB, the increase is therefore anecdotal.

In capitalization, Dogecoin is now stalled at 10th place worldwide. It’s simple, the gap between Shiba Inu and Dogecoin in terms of capitalization has never been narrower.

An upcoming Dogecoin bull run?

Under such conditions, many are considering a Dogecoin bull run soon. History has shown that it only takes a small spark to create great momentum. This spark could very well take the form for example of a tweet of Elon Musk, big supporter of DOGE !

In addition, Dogecoin is implementing certain technical developments within its network with a real roadmap. These improvements will ultimately enable it to get out of the role of meme wedge that sticks to his skin. Collaborations between Ethereum and Dogecoin are for example envisaged.

Let it be said, the Dogecoin will react! With a bullish year-end for cryptos, Dogecoin could be among the most profitable cryptos. Projections see a price of Dogecoin around $ 1 in 2022 for example. Moreover, some understood it very well and decided to buy Dogecoin. Indeed, billionaire Mark Cuban has just announced that he has bought Dogecoin …