Why the “Nobel Prize in Economics” is not a Nobel Prize like any other

Nicknamed the “Nobel Prize in Economics”, the prize in economics in memory of Alfred Nobel, which is awarded on Monday, October 11, is not strictly speaking a “Nobel Prize” in the same way as the other distinctions announced in the first week of October by the Swedish foundation.

Swedish chemist and industrialist, inventor of dynamite, Alfred Nobel bequeathed in 1895 most of his immense fortune (31 million Swedish crowns, or the equivalent of 230 million euros today) to a fund intended to reward those who “ during the past year will have rendered humanity the greatest services ” in the fields of medicine, physics, chemistry, literature and peace.

Same ceremony, same endowment, but a different name

Economics was not on the original list. It was not until 1968 that the governor of the Central Bank of Sweden suggested, for the institution’s tercentenary, the creation of this prize, in agreement with the Nobel Foundation and the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences, which was already responsible for awarding the prizes in physics and chemistry. It also appears on the official Nobel website alongside the others. But its exact title is “Prize of the Central Bank of Sweden in economics in memory of Alfred Nobel”.





Awarded since 1969, the “Nobel Prize for Economics” is presented by the King of Sweden during the same ceremony as the others, on December 10, the anniversary of Alfred Nobel’s death. The winners all receive the same endowment, which amounts to SEK 9 million (approximately € 870,000).

The existence of this award has regularly been questioned for its lack of diversity. Among the 86 people awarded between 1969 and 2020, there is an overwhelming majority of Americans (67), only two women, and many representatives of the neoliberal economy, which regularly arouses controversy at the time of its attribution.