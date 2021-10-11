why the Scientific Council is worried about a possible “large-scale” epidemic

Between curfews, confinements and barrier gestures, some diseases were forgotten last year. And especially bronchiolitis, which affects toddlers. Common and highly contagious, this disease causes babies to cough and difficult, fast and wheezing. Benign most of the time, it can sometimes require a visit to the emergency room or even hospitalization, and the risks can be significant for infants. Also, Does the Scientific Council responsible for advising the executive on the Covid-19 epidemic warn against the risks of a large-scale epidemic, in his last opinion published on October 5.

During the winter of 2021-2022, “The bronchiolitis epidemic could be large given a significant acquired immunity deficit for children born after March 2020”, warns the Council. Indeed, write the scientists, “During the period of circulation of Sars-CoV-2, an extremely significant reduction in circulation was observed” respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), at the origin of bronchiolitis.

“The circulation of RSV, responsible for infant bronchiolitis, has been virtually zero since March 2020.” The Scientific Council on Covid-19 in its opinion of 5 October 2021

“The amplitude of the 2020-2021 epidemic was much lower than that of the previous season, with a late start”, further notes the institution. Thus, the epidemic had caused only 33,971 visits to the emergency room for children under 2 years during last winter, compared to 56,427 in 2019-2020, summarizes Public health France in its annual report (PDF).

“This minimal circulation (…) entails a risk of circulation of the virus for children not immunized during the 2020-2021 epidemic, as well as for children who will be born between now and the second month of the circulation of the virus”, the scientists point out, specifying that the population likely to be affected could be “higher than that usually observed”.

Based on data from the southern hemisphere – and in particular on what has been observed in Australia where several states had noted an unusual increase in cases of bronchiolitis as the spring-summer season began – the Scientific Council emphasizes that the bronchiolitis epidemic could also be delayed in time compared to those which took place before the health crisis of 2020.





“We should therefore anticipate that the size of the RSV epidemic will be larger this winter compared to previous winters, especially if it is postponed to January or February 2022.” The Scientific Council on Covid-19 in its opinion of 5 October 2021

In the absence of vaccine or treatment against this virus which circulates mainly in children, with a “major impact” in children under 6 months, scientists fear pressure on the hospital system. “Usually, around 800,000 cases are observed in France per epidemic period (usually from the beginning of November to the end of March, with a peak at the end of December)”, they specify.

“A typical season of bronchiolitis causes 5 to 6,000 pediatric emergency room visits and approximately 2,000 hospitalizations each week.” The Scientific Council on Covid-19 in its opinion of 5 October 2021

For the moment, “the level of indicators remains moderate”, but we observe a “increasing tendency which requires the greatest vigilance”, explains to AFP Delphine Viriot, epidemiologist at Public Health France. “The idea is to be able to detect as early as possible the onset of the epidemic, to allow the establishment of the organization of hospital services”, she adds. For the week of September 27, there were 1,278 emergency visits for children under the age of 2 years for bronchiolitis, 460 of which resulted in hospitalization, compared to 700 and 300 respectively at this time in a normal year.