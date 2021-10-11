Why used cars are getting more expensive

The second-hand market continues to benefit from the shortage of semiconductors which penalizes the new market. The stocks melted. Models less than 6 months old are sometimes sold at new prices.

Is the second-hand market a victim of its own success? In September, 490,699 cars changed owners in France, a decrease of 11.6% compared to September 2020, according to figures from Autoscout24. But this apparent lack of shape actually hides a solid performance when compared to the new market. Registrations fell another 20.5% last month to 133,835 units, a ratio of 3.7 used cars sold to new, a record high.

A still dynamic market …

The drop in the second-hand market last month primarily reflects a return to normal in the context of covid.

“This month, which corresponds to the return from vacation, is traditionally a fairly calm month with consumers facing back-to-school expenses”, explains Vincent Hancart, CEO of Autoscout24.

The comparison with September 2019 (+ 5.7%) also shows that the second-hand market remains particularly dynamic. And if the trend that began a few months ago continues, it is because unlike new vehicles, a buyer can leave with his vehicle as soon as he has found what he is looking for. A real advantage at a time when most car manufacturers are still caught up in the shortage of semiconductors, causing delivery times to skyrocket. In France, the new home market is down 23.2% compared to 2019.

…But for how long?

Part of the motorists annoyed by the waiting times obviously sought to fall back on “recent occasions”. Except that few new vehicles had been put into service in the fall of 2020. Inventories of used cars less than a year old have, according to Autoways, reached their lowest level in two years.

Strong demand and limited supply are now starting to affect older second-hand vehicles: the segment of vehicles aged between 2 and 5 years saw its market share jump in September to exceed 28%.

“The supply continues to be reduced among automotive professionals, with possible repercussions on the performance of the second-hand market over the next few months, comments Vincent Hancart. Manufacturers no longer have stocks of young vehicles at their disposal. make available to dealers who came in either collaborator vehicles or tactical registrations (to inflate the statistics). Short-term rentals have also made fewer vehicles available to the used market. “

Breakdown by age of used vehicles sold in September in France. © Autoscout24

An observation shared by the president of Autoways, Eric Champarnaud:





“The used vehicle market will start to falter and will follow the same path as the new one. At the end of last year, there was still stock, around 500,000 units, at the end of last August we were at 400,000 units so a decrease of 20%. “

An average price logically on the rise

A problem closely followed by the online seller Autohero, which can however benefit from a vast supply network across Europe to continue to supply itself.

“The current context demonstrates the need to turn to sources of supply on a European scale in an attempt to seek additional stocks and take advantage of positive price trade-offs”, explains a spokesperson.

Even if Autohero manages for the moment to limit the inflation of the occasion, the limited supply, faced with an increase in demand, automatically causes a rise in prices. On its vehicle buy-back platform, vendezvotrevoiture.fr, the trade-in value has thus remained stable over the last few months for the same car, whereas a discount usually occurs as the vehicle ages.

Autoways data confirms this upward trend. The average amount spent for a used vehicle in Ile-de-France is now approaching 20,000 euros, up 4.1% since the start of the year. It is in Brittany that we note the largest increase, 7.7% since January, with an average price of 16,659 euros at the end of August.

“We are also seeing changes in approach among professional salespeople, whereas until now the main criterion was the turnover rate, that is to say to keep a car for sale as short as possible, we are now trying to do so. sell at the right price, even if it means staying a little longer in stock, ”explains Eric Champarnaud.

The potentially beginning of a vicious circle for the second-hand market: with the difficulties in obtaining new products, vehicle owners will tend to keep them for longer. With prices which should therefore continue to increase for buyers turning to the second hand in this context and to older vehicles which so far constitute the bulk of sales. Reflection of this tension, some recent used models now cost more than their new equivalent.